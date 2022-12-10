Young wrestlers hope to make their mark

Somehow, one year later and one year older, Madison’s wrestling team is still young.

“I know I say it every year, but we’re young again,” said head Coach Brandon Utz. “You really want to be senior laden, but we’re still not there.”

By the numbers, the underclassmen—seven freshmen and five sophomores—slightly outnumber the upperclassmen—seven juniors and four seniors.

And it’s primarily the group of juniors from which Madison will draw its most experience.

This pack includes Evan Pack, the team’s only placement winner at last season’s Class 2 State Tournament where he finished in the sixth spot at 106 pounds, plus JJ Lamb, Silas Carter, and Matthew Sacra, who all bring experience and physicality to the mix.

The team anticipated Pack paving the way again this season, but the rugged lightweight suffered a leg injury during the off-season.

Utz is hopeful Pack gets clearance to compete before the start of the postseason.

Meanwhile, a bigger and stronger Lamb returns to compete at 132 pounds.

And Carter’s emergence last season at 160 helped the team with some much-needed points. This season, he moves up to one of the newly revised weight classes, 165.

Sacra competed well at 195 but, unlike Carter who moves up, Sacra makes a welcome drop to the new 190-pound weight class.

Of the 14 weight classes in high school wrestling, seven went unchanged while seven more were revised.

The unchanged: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138 and 285.

Gone: 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195 and 220.

In their places: 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190 and 215.

The changes leave Madison a little “bunched up,” said Utz. “At 165 and 175 we have four quality kids: Carter, [Keith] Gerhard, [Shawn] Curtis and [Aaron] Fincham. I’d like to have all of them in the lineup, but that may not be possible. Curtis might be the guy that makes a jump.”

Here’s how the Mountaineers expect to lineup:

106 pounds: Hunter Watson (Fr.). His backup is fellow freshman Kermit Kell.

113: Gavin Smith (Fr.) ahead of Landon Stringfellow (Fr.)

120: Charles Brooks (So.)

126: Joel Bishop (So.). He brings some experience to the team, and he picked up 18 individual wins a year ago. “He needs to win a lot of matches if we’re going to be good,” said Utz.

132: Lamb (Jr.). “He is driven,” said Utz. “He put in the work during the off season and returns to the same weight class, which makes him a bigger 132. He’s worked hard managing his weight.”

138: Paul Hutcherson (So.). He didn’t win many matches last season, but Utz said he has “shown a lot of growth.”

144: Landon Alcock (So.) gets the starting nod after the wrestle off against Eli Myers (Fr.). Justin Sloan (Jr.) will also compete for the spot.

150: Hunter Dallas (Sr.) “Along with JJ [Lamb] he has the most experience in the room,” said Utz. “He’s a scrapper.”

And the younger brother of Chris Dallas who, along with Zac Pollina, were lost to graduation.

157: Johnathon Harris, first year senior.

165: Carter (Jr.)

175: Shawn Curtis. “He’s the wrestler to watch,” said Utz. “He received our ‘Character Award’ last year.”

He also claimed 17 individual victories on the mat.

190: Sacra (Jr.) A rugged competitor a year ago at 195 pounds, Sacra is naturally stronger now that he’s a year older and dropping down five pounds into the new weight class. His opponents will surely have their hands full. Next to Pack, who recorded 32 wins, Sacra was next with 27.

215: Dylan Taylor (Sr.)

285: Juniors Ian Barb and Lucas Woodward and freshman Tucker Dodson will battle it out.

Looking over the list, “I don’t know how tough we are yet,” said Utz. “We got a late start. I think we can be good. The staff we have is built well for this team.”

It includes returning assistant coaches Matt Cleary and Ethan O’Connell, and volunteer assistant coaches Jeremiah Dauch and Grant Bourdon.

Cleary and O’Connell are well known to the team, while Dauch and Bourdon are both new.

Dauch comes by way of Ohio where he coached high school wrestling for about 20 years.

Bourdon recently graduated from The Citadel. He’s not only helping Madison’s varsity team but is an assistant under O’Connell for the middle school’s wrestling club team and will help coach Madison’s youth team.

The staff and the wrestlers must brace for a tougher schedule this season.

It began last Saturday at Meridian (formerly George Mason High) and was scheduled to continue last Tuesday at William Monroe.

The team travels to Harrisonburg on Dec. 9 for the two-day individual tournament.

The following week travel continues to Turner Ashby High for its annual holiday tournament.

After a quad at Central-Woodstock on Dec. 21, the team will take a break before hosting its first tournament on Jan. 7.

Traditionally, the home opener was designated as “The Mountaineer Classic.”

Beginning this season, this same tournament will be called “The Coach Sacra Classic” in honor of the late Michael Scott “Mike” Sacra, the popular and well-known Madison educator and coach who sadly passed on December 26, almost a year ago.

Among his many services and achievements, Sacra guided the wrestling team for over 25 years.

He’d likely be pleased to learn that the tournament now named in his honor will roll out the mats with high-caliber teams from Eastern View, Strasburg, Orange and Clarke County, and Stuarts Draft.

Rattling off those names could make a head coach feel a little nervous.

“I am nervous about the season,” said Utz. “But I do feel like we bring a blue- collar mentality to the mat. We’ll come after you.”

And even though the standout Pack can’t lead the way yet, to Utz he’s close.

Utz pointed to a chair in the wrestling room and said, “That’s Pack’s chair. It’s right next to mine.”