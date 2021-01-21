Wrestling continues with tri meets

Strasburg’s Jaylon Burks (138), David Burks (145), Colby Shaw (170), Chuck Fake (220) and Heath Burks (106) all won by fall to power Strasburg to victory, 60-18.

On Saturday, Madison opened the competition against host Stuarts Draft. The Mountaineers and Cougars met in nine contested bouts and the Cougars claimed a dominant 7-2, advantage.

For Madison, Evan Pack (106) led off the action with a win by fall and, two bouts later, Ravenel made his season debut with a win by decision over Jamison Bartels, 14-9, at 126 pounds.

In between Pack and Ravenel, Draft’s Daniel Parkula (120) pinned Lamb.

Parkula’s teammates followed suit. Luke Heller (138), Reece Ortiz (145), Asher Coffey (152), Clayton Wagoner (170), Kyle Coffey (182) and Mason Graber (220) all won by fall.

After that, Madison faced Waynesboro. The Little Giants, like the Generals on Wednesday, had only four wrestlers in their lineup.

But factoring in the empty weight classes for both teams, the Little Giants and Mountaineers went head-to-head just twice which resulted in an even split.

For Madison, Evan Pack (106) won by fall over Ty Lafferty, while Waynesboro’s Seth Showalter (138) did likewise over Dillen Wilson.