Wrestling continues with tri meets

By Mark O’Connell
Sports Correspondent
Madison’s wresting team began last week’s action with a tri-match at home on Wednesday and finished with a tri on Saturday at Stuarts Draft.
At both events the team went 1-1.
At the former, Madison defeated Stonewall Jackson and fell to Strasburg, and at the latter Madison lost to Stuarts Draft and defeated Waynesboro.
It was also at this latter event where DaQuan Ravenel and the Dallas brothers, Chris and Hunter, made their season debuts.
Here’s a summary of how last week’s action unfolded beginning with Wednesday’s event:
Madison 41, Stonewall Jackson 3
The Mountaineers won three of the four contested bouts, and all by fall. Kris Dobyns (170 pounds) pinned Braxton Biller, Matthew Sacra (182) stuck Carter Fleming, and Zac Pollina (220) flattened Hunter Rinker.
For the Generals, Jesse Lemon (138) claimed a decision over Jacob Sikora 5-1.
In the next round, Madison faced perennial rival Strasburg for the second time this season and, once again, the Rams had little problem charging to victory.
Madison’s Joshua James Lamb (120) led off the competition with a win by fall over Seth Clinedinst but watched as his teammates took it on the chin.
Strasburg’s Jaylon Burks (138), David Burks (145), Colby Shaw (170), Chuck Fake (220) and Heath Burks (106) all won by fall to power Strasburg to victory, 60-18.
On Saturday, Madison opened the competition against host Stuarts Draft. The Mountaineers and Cougars met in nine contested bouts and the Cougars claimed a dominant 7-2, advantage.
For Madison, Evan Pack (106) led off the action with a win by fall and, two bouts later, Ravenel made his season debut with a win by decision over Jamison Bartels, 14-9, at 126 pounds.
In between Pack and Ravenel, Draft’s Daniel Parkula (120) pinned Lamb.
Parkula’s teammates followed suit. Luke Heller (138), Reece Ortiz (145), Asher Coffey (152), Clayton Wagoner (170), Kyle Coffey (182) and Mason Graber (220) all won by fall.
After that, Madison faced Waynesboro. The Little Giants, like the Generals on Wednesday, had only four wrestlers in their lineup.
But factoring in the empty weight classes for both teams, the Little Giants and Mountaineers went head-to-head just twice which resulted in an even split.
For Madison, Evan Pack (106) won by fall over Ty Lafferty, while Waynesboro’s Seth Showalter (138) did likewise over Dillen Wilson.
This week, the Mountaineers have but one event on the schedule. They travel to Page County today to compete in a tri-match with Rappahannock County.
Results
January 13, 2021: Tri-match at Madison County
Round 1: Madison County (MC) 41, Stonewall Jackson (SJ) 3
106: Evan Pack (MC) forfeit.
113: double forfeit.
120: Joshua James Lamb (MC) forfeit.
126: double forfeit.
132: double forfeit.
138: Jesse Lemon (SJ) by decision over Jacob Sikora, 5-1.
145: Dillen Wilson (MC) forfeit.
152: double forfeit.
160: double forfeit.
170: Kris Dobyns (MC) by fall over Braxton Biller, 2:23.
182: Matthew Sacra (MC) by fall over Carter Fleming, 4:40.
195: double forfeit
220: Zac Pollina (MC) by fall over Hunter Rinker, 2:28.
285: Dylan Taylor (MC) forfeit.
Round 2: Strasburg 63,
Stonewall Jackson 0.
Round 3: Strasburg (SB) 60,
Madison County (MC) 18.
120: Joshua James (MC) by fall over Seth Clinedinst, 3:53.
126: Anakin Burks (SB) forfeit. 132: Cole Ramey (SB) forfeit.
132: Cole Ramey (SB) forfeit.
138: Jaylon Burks (SB) by fall over Jacob Sikora, 1:18.
145: David Burks (SB) by fall over Dillen Wilson, 4:21.
152: Zachary Bracken (SB) forfeit.
160: Braden Stern (SB) forfeit.
170: Colby Shaw (SB) by fall over Kris Dobyns, 025.
182: Matthew Sacra (MC) forfeit.
195: double forfeit.
220: Chuck Fake (SB) by fall over Zac Pollina, 4:32.
285: Dylan Taylor (MC) forfeit.
106: Heath Burks (SB) by fall over Evan Pack, 2:46.
113: Jared Miller (SB) forfeit.
January 16, 2021: Tri-match at Stuarts Draft.
Round 1: Stuarts Draft (SD) 54, Madison County (MC) 9.
106: Evan Pack (MC) by fall over Jaylee Hatcher, 1:25.
113: double forfeit.
120: Daniel Parkula (SD) by fall over Joshua James Lamb, 1:35.
126: DaQuan Ravenal (MC) by decision over Jamison Bartels, 14-9.
132: double forfeit.
138: Luke Heller (SD) by fall over Dillen Wilson, 1:37.
145: Reece Ortiz (SD) by fall over Hunter Dallas, 1:44.
152: Asher Coffey (SD) by fall over Chris Dallas, 0:31.
160: Chris Fix (SD) forfeit.
170: Clayton Wagoner (SD) by fall over Kris Dobyns, 1:33.
182: Kyle Coffey (SD) by fall over Matthew Sacra, 0:48.
195: double forfeit.
220: Mason Graber (SD) by fall over Dylan Taylor, 0:21.
285: Conner McCall (SD) forfeit.
Round 2: Madison County (MC) 48, Waynesboro (W) 18.
113: double forfeit.
120: Joshua James Lamb (MC) forfeit.
126: DaQuan Ravenal (MC) forfeit.
132: double forfeit.
138: Seth Showalter (W) by fall over Dillen Wilson, 0:30.
145: Hunter Dallas (MC) forfeit.
152: Chris Dallas (MC) forfeit.