Wrestlers hit the mat

In the annals of high school wrestling, what happened last Saturday may not be unprecedented, but it was nonetheless rare.

Over the course of Madison’s four team matches, which included 14 individual bouts in each for a grand total of 56, not one went the distance in regulation. Not one.

“It was pin or get pinned,” explained head Coach Brandon Utz. “We’ve got some bad habits to break. One of those is reaching back,” a reference to a wrestler in the down position attempting to reverse his/her fortunes by reaching back toward the opponent, who often turns the ill-advised maneuver into a win by fall.

“We’ve got to learn how to wrestle six minutes and stay off our backs,” he added. “And we have to finish our opponents when we have them on their backs.”

Madison’s wins came against Harrisonburg, 54-30; Meridian, 42-23; and Park View-Sterling, 72-12.

Its only loss came from a combination of wrestlers from three private schools in the Washington, D.C. area, collectively called the “Bandits.” And an apt term considering the results. The “Bandits” overpowered the Mountaineers with a win by 22 points, 52-30.

“Every one of their wrestlers was the real deal,” said Utz.

But if Saturday’s event was unusual because of the team’s mistakes, it also produced something worth remembering fondly. In the team’s season debut, “Every one of our kids won their first matches on the day,” he said. “That’s the first time that has happened for me as a coach.”

Utz also expressed some pleasure in how the Madison vs. Meridian match played out.

“It was tied 36-36 with one bout left,” he said. “It all came down to the match at 150 pounds.”

That decisive bout featured Madison’s Hunter Dallas against Avery Hyra. Dallas delivered with a win by fall to make the final score, 42-36.

After Saturday’s action, the Mountaineers were scheduled to return to practice on Monday and prepare for Tuesday’s quad at William Monroe which included Mountain View-Quicksburg and Woodberry Forest.

This weekend, the team travels to Harrisonburg to compete in the two-day invitational which begins on Friday and concludes on Saturday. Next week, the Mountaineers travel to Turner Ashby High to compete in another two-day event.

Here are the results and highlights from last Saturday’s duals at Meridian High:

Madison County 54, Harrisonburg 30.

In their first match of the day, the Mountaineers and Blue Streaks went head-to-head in 12 bouts and Madison claimed the decisive edge, 8-4.

Mountaineer winners included Landon Alcock (144), Dallas (150), Silas Carter (165), Matthew Sacra (190), Ian Barb (285), Charles Brooks (120), Joel Bishop (126) and JJ Lamb (132).

Bandits 52, Madison County 30

The Mountaineers won five individual bouts. Alcock (144), Jonathan Harris (157), Carter (165) and Lamb (132) all won by fall, while Barb (285) claimed a forfeit.

Sacra (190) ran into a sledgehammer named James Blackman, as did Dallas (150) against Aiden Koch, and Bishop (126) at the hands of Jack Duckin.

Madison County 42, Meridian 36.

Sacra moved up from 190 to 215 and it paid dividends for the team. The junior strong man pinned Noah Dinner.

But Bishop (126 to 132) and Lamb (132 to 138) both lost by fall.

Still, the Mountaineers built a 36-18 lead before the Mustangs made their comeback and eventually tied the match until the decisive bout at 150.

Madison County 72, Park View-Sterling 12.

The Mountaineers punished the Patriots by winning 10 of the 12 contested bouts and claimed two forfeits.

Carter (165), Gerhard (175), Sacra (up at 215), Barb (285), Hunter Watson (106), Bishop (126), Lamb (132), Paul Hutcherson (138), Alcock (144) and Harris (157) all flattened their opponents.

Dylan Taylor (190) and Landon Stringfellow (113) claimed the uncontested points.