Wrestlers compete in Woodstock

The town of Woodstock is the official county seat of Virginia’s famous Shenandoah County.

Rich in history and scenic in nature, Woodstock and its county neighbors attract its share of visitors.

One such recent visitor was Madison’s wrestling team, and the visit in Woodstock represented the last stop on a brutal run to a much-needed break.

After the back-to-back individual tournaments at first Harrisonburg High and second at Turner Ashby High, the roughed-up Mountaineers competed in another competitive event when Central of Woodstock hosted a quad last Wednesday, which included teams from Warren County and Fort Defiance.

After each of the four teams wrestled three matches, Madison wound up 1-2 and returned home late that night eager for rest after the Mountaineers fell to the host Falcons, 49-30, and to the Wildcats of Warren County, 48-18, before closing the competition with a win, 45-34, over the Indians of Fort Defiance.

“We didn’t wrestle our best at the quad,” said Madison head Coach Brandon Utz. “I liked our energy and aggressiveness, but we had trouble putting together clean, mistake-free matches, and that hurt us.”

On the night, Madison’s best finishers included Jonathan Harris (157 pounds) and Shawn Curtis (175) who both went undefeated at 3-0.

Teammates Hunter Watson (106), Joel Bishop (126), JJ Lamb (132), and Matthew Sacra (190) all went 2-1.

Here are Madison’s results and highlights from each of the three rounds:

Round 1: Central-Woodstock 49, Madison County 30.

The teams went head-to-head in 12 bouts with two forfeits, one apiece.

The Falcons doubled up the Mountaineers, 8-4, in the contested bouts.

Madison had winners at 106 pounds when Watson pinned Austin Hoosaflook (1:12), Bishop (126) won by injury default over Cole Chapman, Harris (157) secured a lightning-quick fall over Joseph Lambert (0:55), and Curtis (175) needed a little more time to pin Samuel Disert (1:08).

Round 2: Warren County 48, Madison County 18.

Like the Falcons before them, the Wildcats had eight wins among the 12 contested bouts.

After the first three of those, the Mountaineers trailed 18-0.

But the team made a comeback of sorts as four of its wrestlers won in succession.

The irony at this point in the season is that all of them did so by going the distance in each of the bouts and winning by regular decisions, in sharp contrast to earlier in the season when their bouts were decided by fall.

The Mountaineer run began with Harris (157) who claimed a hard-fought win by two points, 11-9, against Raymond Slifka.

Next, Carter (165) went the distance against Blaise Skube and prevailed, 9-6.

Curtis (175) followed suit and claimed a 6-3 win by decision over Simon Skube.

And Sacra (190) kept the string going when he bested Keyshawn Morgan, 11-7.

But the Wildcats roared back with three consecutive wins, all by fall, before the double forfeit at 113 pounds.

Of the last three bouts, Wildcat wrestlers won two: at 120 and 126 pounds. The Mountaineers found a winner in Lamb (132) who battled Dalton Ayers into the third period leading 8-5.

In the third, Lamb executed a reversal and soon turned Ayers to his back for the win by fall at 4:37.

Round 3: Madison County 45, Fort Defiance 34.

Head-to-head, the Indians bested the Mountaineers, 6-4.

But they also gave up 24 points via forfeits in four weight classes.

On the mat, Madison had winners in Hunter Dallas (150), Curtis (175), Sacra (190) and Bishop (126).

Dallas pinned Jacob Kochanawizz (1:10), Curtis claimed a tough win by decision, 8-6, against Montana Nuckols, Sacra won by first-period fall over Riley Kent (1:48), and Bishop stuck Jacob Shifflett (1:20).

After the return home from Woodstock late that night, the Mountaineers officially began their break.

“Going into the break I feel good because we have been tested,” said Utz, “some with success, and have faced some adversity. Now we can take two weeks off from competition and focus on the fundamentals in the room and start getting ourselves ready to make a turn into the second half of the season.”

They are not scheduled to return to competitive action until Jan. 7 when they host the first annual “Coach Sacra Classic” in honor of Mike Sacra, the long-time coach and educator at Madison who sadly passed a year ago on Dec. 26.

Utz, a Madison County High alumnus who wrestled for Madison under Sacra and later coached under Sacra, said, “I’m honored to be putting the tournament on and we would love to see some community support by attending the event.”

And the competition seems tough enough. The tournament will welcome teams that include likely front-runners Strasburg and Eastern View (teams that have won state championships) plus Orange County and Clarke County, Stuarts Draft, Meridian (formerly George Mason), William Monroe, Charlottesville, Courtland, Harrisonburg, and Fluvanna.

And, of course, Madison which hopes to enter the tournament a little more refreshed and rested.