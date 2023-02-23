Officials at the Salem Civic Center welcomed fans to the annual Class 1, 2 and 3 state wrestling tournaments last weekend.

After that opening welcome, opposing wrestlers from other schools weren’t so welcoming to Madison County’s seven wrestlers who competed on the Class 2 mats.

And when the two-day event was over, only Shawn Curtis had made his way to the awards podium.

Madison’s senior and 175-pound wrestler placed sixth in the weight class.

His teammates JJ Lamb (132 pounds) went 2-2 before elimination, Keith Gerhard (157) finished 1-2, and Hunter Watson (106), Joel Bishop (126), Matthew Sacra (190) and Ian Barb (285) all went 0-2.

Team-wise, Strasburg claimed its second straight Class 2 title after tallying 209.5 points, 72 points ahead of runner-up Glenvar which finished with 137.5 points.

In Class 1, Grundy repeated as champion with a tournament-best 277 first-place points, 66 points in front of Riverheads which finished second.

In Class 3, Staunton River won its first-ever state title after finishing with 216.5 points, 61.5 ahead of New Kent which won last year’s title.

Back to Madison, the proverbial “writing on the wall” appeared from the results of the first round.

In that decisive round, five Mountaineers fell and only two advanced—Lamb with a win by fall, and Curtis with a bye.

“That’s where we hit the wall,” said Madison head Coach Brandon Utz.

Here is how each of the seven Mountaineers battled through the two days beginning with Curtis.

After the first-round bye, Curtis met Douglas Blevins of John Battle High in the quarterfinals, and Curtis powered his way to a win by major decision, 10-2, which included four takedowns in the match, including the first points scored. He limited Blevins to two escape points.

The win propelled Curtis into the championship finals where he met the eventual champion, Ethan Flowers of Glenvar.

Flowers made quick work of the match with a win by fall at the 0:43 mark.

In the consolation rounds, Curtis first faced Lance Duncan of Radford.

Duncan scored four unanswered points in the first period and added two back points in the second before turning Curtis to his back at the 1:39 mark.

In the match for fifth or sixth place, Curtis fell to Cole Conner of Richlands at the 0:28 mark.

One of two seniors on this year’s squad, the Mountaineers will lament the loss of Curtis next season and look back wishing he had begun his wrestling career sooner—and wonder what might have been.

Curtis finished this season with an overall record of 20-8.

After missing over half of the regular season, plus the Bull Run District Tournament, Curtis rejoined the team in time for the Region 2B Tournament and claimed Madison’s only individual title.

Lamb, a junior, recorded two wins in Salem before his elimination.

He opened with a win by fall (2:00) over Brandon Lesher of Amelia.

In his quarterfinal match, Lamb met Mason Hylton of Glenvar.

Lamb got off to a good start when he scored a takedown and the bout’s first points. Hylton scored on an escape before the first period ended.

In the second, Lamb chose the bottom position and Hylton was able to turn him to his back at the 3:11 mark.

In the consolations, Lamb first faced Evan Byers of James River (Buchanan).

Lamb engineered a win by major decision, 9-0, after scoring on two takedowns and two sets of back points.

In the next round he faced Wyatt Spencer of Richlands.

Spencer dominated the action through two periods and led 6-0 going into the third.

From the bottom position Spencer scored an escape and later a takedown from which he turned Lamb to his back at the 4:27 mark.

Lamb finished this season with an overall record of 30-15.

Gerhard appeared headed in the right direction after he and his first-round opponent, Ryan Hoover of King William, entered the third period of their match with Hoover holding a one-point, 5-4, lead.

But two of Hoover’s points came from penalty points after Gerhard had used a full nelson maneuver on two occasions.

For the third period, Hoover had choice and chose neutral.

But it was Gerhard who scored the ensuing takedown to take the lead, 6-5.

On the verge of getting the nod by decision, Gerhard gave up a reversal to Hoover in the closing seconds which left his coaches stunned.

Indeed, this was the one that got away.

Sent to the consolation rounds, Gerhard looked for redemption when he walked on the mat to face Carter Nicely of Alleghany.

But Nicely made it easy when he forfeited the match to Gerhard who advanced to the next round to face Cole Martin of Radford.

Martin went to work early to leave no doubt in this one.

Ultimately he powered his way to a win by major decision, 12-2.

Just a sophomore, Gerhard finished this season with an overall record of 23-14.

Watson, one of the team’s promising freshmen, opened the tournament with a loss by fall to Evan Brinkley of Central (Woodstock).

In the first round of the consolations, Watson lost by technical fall to Dylan Padgett of Nandua.

Watson helped the Madison team this year by compiling a record which included 29 victories.

Bishop, a sophomore, battled hard this season in victory or defeat, and the state tournament was no exception.

In the opening round, he squared off against Chris Faust of John Battle.

Bishop began well. With two takedowns in the first period, he outscored Faust 4-1 going into the second.

Faust had choice and deferred; Bishop chose the bottom position hoping to muscle either an escape or reversal.

But Faust worked well from top and turned Bishop to his shoulders at the 2:42 mark.

In the consolations, Bishop faced Chance Rose of Richlands, a senior with a record of 52-5.

Rose scored a takedown and a set of two back points in the first period and led 4-0 to start the second.

Rose had choice, deferred, and Bishop chose top.

After giving up an escape to Rose and falling behind 5-0, Bishop stormed back and tied the match with a takedown and set of three back points.

With about 30 seconds remaining in the second period, Rose scored on a reversal and turned Bishop to his back for the fall at 2:31.

Bishop plans to make a little more noise during his junior and senior seasons.

He finished this one with an overall record of 30-15.

Sacra, a junior, entered the tournament with a team-best record of 39 wins against 11 losses.

In the first round, he faced fellow junior Dawson Martin of Radford with a record of 31-2.

Martin, who led Sacra 4-2 at the end of the first period, scored a reversal in the second and turned Sacra to the mat for the win by fall at 2:45.

In the consolations, Sacra met another junior: this time Izaak Keith of Union with a record of 39-9.

Keith built a 6-0 lead going into the third period with Sacra stating from the bottom position.

Unable to escape Keith’s clutches, Sacra eventually was turned to his back at the 4:14 mark which ended his season.

On the year, Sacra was just one win shy of reaching the 40-wins mark. He finished with a record of 39-11.

Barb, a sophomore and the team’s heavyweight, was the team’s surprise at the Region 2B Tournament. That’s where he avenged a previous loss at the Bull Run District Tournament to Josh Talley of Page County by winning by fall at the region event.

At the state, he faced Zeb Martin of Radford in the first round.

The two battled into the second period when Martin secured the win by fall at 2:58.

In the consolations, Barb faced Orrin King of Virginia High.

King made short work of this one with the win by fall at 0:55.

During the season, Barb split time at heavyweight with teammate Tucker Dodson.

In the end, Barb picked up nine victories for the team and returns next season as a junior.

Class 2 state notables:

Strasburg, which won the team title, sent six wrestlers into the championship finals where four claimed victories including Heath Burks (126 pounds), Ethan Asher (138), David Burks (150) and Chuck Fake (215).

Fellow Bull Run District and Region 2B rival Central of Woodstock had two state champions in Isaac Dodd (132) and Nathan Lopez (285).