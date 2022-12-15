Weaver's double-double propels William Monroe girls basketball team past Madison County

Two years ago, the William Monroe girls basketball team dropped a 44-38 decision to Madison County in Ella Weaver’s second varsity season.

After missing out on the rivalry game last winter, the senior guard made up for lost time Friday night as she led the Greene Dragons to an emphatic 54-29 victory over the Mountaineers in Madison.

Weaver scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as William Monroe improved to 3-0 on the season.

“It was great to play them again,” Weaver said. “We hadn’t played them since my sophomore year and we left [the gym] on a sour note, so it was great to be back on the court. It’s always a lot of fun.”

Weaver was on fire from the floor in the early going for the Greene Dragons.

The University of Buffalo signee scored her team’s first four baskets to give William Monroe an 8-2 lead with 4:09 left in the first quarter.

Madison County (1-3) countered by pounding the ball inside. Willa Lewis scored a pair of buckets off the bench and Jadira Smith added a trey from top of key to close the gap to 12-9 after one quarter of play.

William Monroe regained momentum in the second thanks to its defense. Coach Carrie Woods’ squad forced four turnovers, which led to seven points from Weaver and a 21-9 lead with 5:19 left in the first half.

Kayla Britton added four points inside for the Greene Dragons late in the half before Michelle Thompson hit a layup just before the buzzer for the Mountaineers to close the gap to 28-15 at intermission.

Weaver, who scored 20 points in the first half alone, said it was a great night to shoot the basketball.

“Things were definitely falling for me,” Weaver said. “Credit to my teammates for hitting me and finding the open man, so I just wanted to keep working it and score the ball.”

The second half was more of the same as William Monroe continued to pull away. The Dragons led by as many as 25 points in the final 16 minutes en route to securing another big win and remaining unbeaten. Britton tallied nine points inside for the Greene Dragons, while Karlee Martin and McKinley Carpenter chipped in four points apiece in the win. Lewis and Thompson each finished with 10 points to lead Madison County. Ava Hettinger added three points in the loss.

The two teams will square off again early in January in Stanardsville.