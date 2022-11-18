Wade Fox tosses six touchdown passes in Madison's playoff loss to Luray

Cason Bryant’s first playoff game in a Luray uniform turned out to be one to remember.

The freshman running back put up 221 yards and three touchdowns rushing for the second-seeded Bulldogs on the way to a 52-38 victory over seventh-seeded Madison County in the Region 2B football quarterfinals at Bulldog Field on Thursday.

“He’s a pretty tough kid, a kid we depended on for most of the year,” Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries said. “Tough kid, runs really well. He breaks tackles. We’re really proud of Cason Bryant.”

Bryant wasn’t the only Bulldog to have a big game. Brady Jenkins carried for 181 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the victory.

Madison County senior quarterback Wade Fox did a lot to keep his team in it Thursday night, less than a week after Luray blew out the Mountaineers to close out the regular season.

The four-year starter had one of his best showings in his final game, throwing for 306 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 91 yards.

“I thought we did a better job of doing our assignments and playing together tonight,” Madison County head coach Larry Helmick said. “Wade, when he is on, we really rally around him. He’s a big part of this thing. I’m going to miss him and Madison is going to miss him.”

The Bulldogs struck first, with Jenkins getting through a hole up the middle then escaping the secondary to race 50 yards for the score, less than five minutes into the game. A two-point run made it 8-0. Madison County came back with a drive that took more than 12 minutes off the clock and got the Mountaineers down inside the Luray 5-yard line.

After a penalty made it fourth-and-goal from the 6, Madison’s passing game came through with Fox finding William Dickey for the touchdown.

The Mountaineers missed the conversion try and Luray remained on top 8-6.

But another long run for Luray, this time Drayvin Stevens busting loose for 53 yards, quickly made it a 10-point Bulldogs advantage midway through the second quarter.

But unlike last week’s meeting between the teams, Madison had an answer. Fox completed a 40-yard pass on fourth down from midfield. That set up another short touchdown pass to get within a field goal, 16-13 with less than three minutes in the first half.

Cason Bryant added another long touchdown run, from 33 yards out, for Luray before the half and the Bulldogs went to halftime with a 22-13 edge.

In the second half it continued to be all about the offenses. Fox hit Aiden Foster on a 64-yard catch and run on the first play of the third quarter. Luray answered that Madison County score with a steady drive capped by a 3-yard Ayden Starkey run.

But then it appeared special teams might become a big factor. A bad snap on the PAT resulted in a Bulldogs miss, making it a one-score lead, 28-20. Madison County’s Morgan Tompkins then took the short kickoff all the way down to the Luray 19-yard line.

Luray came up with the biggest defensive stop of the game, however, shutting the Mountaineers (6-5) down on fourth-and-goal from the 2. Bryant then got the Bulldogs out from deep in their own territory with a 77-yard rush on the next play.

“It was a huge stop for us,” Jeffries said. “That changed momentum. They kind of put their head down a little bit. Then Cason was able to break it out with the long trap and we were able to score and get a little separation. That was a key moment in the game.”

The Bulldogs (9-2) added another rushing touchdown shortly before the end of the third quarter and what looked like an opportunity for Madison to tie it heading to the fourth turned into a 36-20 lead for the home team.

That was enough cushion for Luray (9-2), which was expected to host third-seeded Central in the regional semifinals this week, as it got two more touchdown runs from Bryant on the way to a deceptively lopsided final score.

The game against Luray marked the end of the Mountaineer’s season. Several players were named All Bull Run District. Wide receiver William Dickey was named first team while quarterback Wade Fox, wide receiver Billy Acton, offensive lineman Jaden Scruggs and linebacker Morgan Tompkins were named to the second team.