Volleyball season ends

The Madison County Girls Volleyball team wrapped up their season on Nov. 1 after a hard fought match against the Clarke County Eagles in the first round regional play. The Mountaineers finished the season 11-11. Congratulations to both Whitlee Swink and Gracie Cooke for earning All-District and All-Region honors. Swink was recognized as First Team outside hitter for both the All Bull Run District and All-Region Teams. Cooke earned Second Team honors for both All Bull Run District and All-Region Teams as defensive specialist.

