Mountaineer swimmers headed to states over the weekend. Nick Goering, Hannah Davis, Maggie Chada, Alisya Malloni, Connor Titman, John Chada, Brian Jimenez and Katelyn Howard all entered the VHSL Class 2 State Swim Meet. Each advanced through the preliminary round to the final round.

Goering, a junior, finished sixth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:09.72 and 11th in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:23.65. Sophomore Maggie Chada finished 13th in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:26.37. Sophomore Malloni finished 13th in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:16.05. The team of Jimenez, Titman, John Chada and Goering finished 12th in the boys 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:16.80. The team of Howard, Barb, Malloni and Maggie Chada finished 15th in the girls. 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 5:07.51. Overall, the girls finished 26th and the boys finished 21st.