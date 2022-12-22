Sacra wins at invitational

Sometimes you need to shake off the dust before you find the gold.

Figuratively speaking, that’s what Matthew Sacra did last weekend.

The transition occurred at the Turner Ashby Holiday Invitational where he won the championship in the 190-pound weight class.

“I hadn’t wrestled since last weekend (at Harrisonburg) and I felt like I needed to shake the dust off when I started (at Turner Ashby),” he said.

Dust fell on first-round opponent Jeremiah Wayne of Heritage-Lynchburg with Sacra securing the pin at 1:22.

By the time Sacra pinned his way to the championship finals, only Western Albemarle’s Owen Townsend stood in the way of a title.

But Sacra caught Townsend in a headlock and won by fall at 1:48.

“I went in thinking, ‘You have to go for the gold,’ and I got it.”

The rugged junior led a Madison team that, for the second straight week, joined a host of talented squads in an individually formatted tournament.

After all the dust settled, Riverheads claimed the team trophy with 204.5 points.

The Gladiators held off defending Class 2 state champion Strasburg, which led through the early rounds. The Rams claimed the runner-up trophy with 198.0 points, and First Colonial (Virginia Beach) came in third with 182.0 points.

Host Turner Ashby finished in the eighth spot (116.5 points).

Down the list, Louisa County (97.5) came in 11th, followed by Madison County at No. 12 (85.0) among the 17 total teams.

After Sacra, Madison’s best finishers included Joel Bishop, sixth at 126 pounds, followed by JJ Lamb (seventh, 132) and Hunter Watson (eighth, 106).

Bishop went 3-3 in the tournament with all three wins by fall.

Lamb, who missed last week’s tournament at Harrisonburg High, returned to the lineup and compiled a 3-2 record. Two of his wins were by fall and the other by regular decision.

Watson went 2-3 with both wins by fall.

His teammate, Gavin Smith, went 1-2 in the same weight class.

Paul Hutcherson (138) recorded an even split at 2-2 with one win by fall and the other by injury default.

Shawn Curtis (175) also went 2-2 with a win by fall and the other by decision.

Landon Alcock (144), Hunter Dallas (150), Silas Carter (165) and Tucker Dodson (285) all went 1-2.

Not as lucky, Landon Stringfellow (113), Charles Brooks (120), Eli Myers (144), and Dylan Taylor all went two and out.

Strasburg had the most individual champions with four winners, while First Colonial and Broadway both had two, and Riverheads, Warren County, Skyline, Petersburg, Madison County, and Buffalo Gap one each.

The Mountaineers had entries in 13 of the 14 weight classes, with double entries at 106 and 144 pounds, and the lone vacancy at 157.

Back to Sacra, after his first-round win over Wayne, the fallen dust then turned to confidence.

“I said to myself,’ You can beat everybody here in your weight class,’” said Sacra, “especially after that first match. That’s when I started thinking, ‘Go for the gold.’”

On the path to gold, he next faced Landon Lambert of Fort Defiance in the quarterfinal.

Lambert posed no problem.

“He is a newer wrestler,” said Sacra of Lambert. As such, Sacra needed but 25 seconds to turn Lambert to his back for the fall.

The win advanced Sacra to the semifinal match against Skyline’s Logan Parsons.

“[Parsons] is a strong wrestler,” said Sacra. “But he got high on my hips, and I was able to throw in a headlock.”

In the finals, Sacra came up short on an attempt for a takedown and Townsend countered and scored it for himself.

But once more, Sacra sensed an opponent riding too high, and he made him pay.

Sacra went back to the headlock and the bout ended at the 1:48 mark.

With back-to-back individual tournaments now in the books, this week the Mountaineers were scheduled to return to the more familiar quads.

They were scheduled to compete in such an event on Wednesday at Central-Woodstock.

After the Christmas and New Year’s break, the team returns to action on Jan. 7 when it hosts the first annual “Coach Sacra Classic”, formerly the annual “Mountaineer Classic”.

Four days later, on Jan. 11, Madison is scheduled to host a tri-match with teams from Page County and Mountain View-Quicksburg.