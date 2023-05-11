Mountaineer runners have placed in the top three during several events over the past few weeks.

Runners competed in a meet April 12 at Charlottesville High School. For the girls, Riley Cooke finished third in the 3200 meter run (15:00.07) and Evie Foster finished first in the shot put with a distance of 26-1. For the boys, Scout Foskett finished second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24:04, first in the long jump with a distance of 19-11 and third in the triple jump with a distance of 40-10. Aidan Griffin finished third in the 1600 meter (4:57.28) and the 3200 meter (10:50.46). Demetrius Walker finished third in the long jump with a distance of 19-5.5. De’Avis Porter finished third in the discus with a distance of 108-8. Aaron Fincham finished third in the shot put (38-3.5).

Two days later, Madison competed at the Page Valley Invitational in Shenandoah. Riley Cooke finished third in the 3200 meter (15:19.72). Aidan Griffin finished second in the 1600 meter (4:50.38) and third in the 3200 meter (10:36.96). Evan Roberts finished third in the 1600 meter with a time of 4:50.97.

The following week, runners headed to East Rockingham for a tri-meet. Annika Burnside finished third in the 200 meter dash (30.54), second in the 300 meter hurdles (59.34) and third in the triple jump (28-0.5); Lyndsay Jenkins finished second in the 800 meter (2:44.14); Riley Cooke finished second in the 3200 meter (15:02.34); and Victoria Weakley second in the 100 meter hurdles (19.84) and in the long jump (13-9.5). Christopher Johnston finished second in the 200 meter dash (24.64); Evan Roberts second in the 800 meter (2:12.04) and third in the 1600 meter (4:53.64); Aidan Griffin second in the 3200 meter (10:28.84); Demetrius Walker third in the long jump (19-5); De’Avis Porter second in the discus (119-11); Aaron Fincham second in the shot put (38-1.5); and the relay team third in the 4x100 and 4x400 and second in the 4x800.

On April 26, Mountaineers competed at Stonewall Jackson High School. Lyndsay Jenkins place first in the 800 meter (2:48.00) and third in the shot put (23-5.5); Courtney Weakley finished second in the 3200 meter (13:29.00) and Riley Cooked finished third (14:37.00); Victoria Weakley finished second in the 100 meter hurdles (19.32), first in the 300 meter hurdles (56.29) and second in the triple jump (26-7.5); Malia Ruffner finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (1:01.07); Evie Foster finished first in the shot put (25-0.25); and the relay team finished second in the 4x800 (11:49.82). Christopher Johnston finished third in the 100 meter (11.49); Evan Roberts finished third in the 800 meter (2:08.00); Aidan Griffin finished first in the 1600 (4:58.00) and 3200 meter (10:47.00); Gavin Smith finished third in the 3200 meter (12:37.00); Adam Johnson finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (49.24); Demetrius Walker finished second in the long jump (18-9); De’Avis Porter first in the discus (114-10.5); Aaron Fincham second (99-9) in the discus and second in the shot put (37-3); and the relay team finished first in the 4x100 and 4x800 and third in the 4x400.