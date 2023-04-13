Finishing in the top 10 for Madison were long jumpers Annika Burnside and Scout Foskett who finished eighth for the girls and boys respectively. Aidan Griffin finished sixth in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:51.87 and Evan Roberts finished eighth with a time of 4:53.77. Roberts finished eighth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:12.42. Griffin finished fifth in the 3200 meter with a time of 10:49.17. The boys 4x100 meter relay team finished eighth with a time of 49.13 and the 4x400 meter relay team finished ninth with a time of 4:16.13.