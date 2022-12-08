Orange Boys Basketball takes down Madison on the road

Picking up its second win of the season with both victories coming on the road, the Fighting Hornet boys basketball squad took down their host Madison County 54-43 this past Friday evening.

Winning three of four quarters on the night, Orange (2-0) dominated on the boards by pulling down 40 rebounds compared to 23 for the Mountaineers, while holding even with 18 turnovers apiece.

Seemingly using the first quarter as a “feeling-out period”, both squads duked it out with an exchange of blows as the Hornets took the opening stanza 12-7 behind three-pointers by Braylon Stanley and Jiderius Brown.

Providing Orange with its first five points of the second period, Keondre Hudgens put his team ahead 17-13 with a trey from the right corner. A 7-2 run to end the half gave the Hornets a 24-17 advantage heading into the break.

Outscoring the Hornets 17-14 in the third period, Madison managed to pull within a point of the visitors (32-31) with 2:17 remaining in the quarter. But consecutive layups from Stanley and Seneca Hill, coupled with Brown sinking both of his foul shots at the :38 second mark, expanded Orange’s lead to 38-34 at the end of the quarter.

Controlling the tempo while also limiting the Mountaineers shot selection, Orange deftly subdued any momentum the hosts may have mustered previously, and a final 11-2 push provided all the firepower the Hornets would need for the victory.

Sharing the scoring honors with Stanley by pumping in 14 points, Chase Rollins pulled in a double-double with 15 rebounds for the Hornets. Brody Foran added eight points while Brown and Hudgens both chipped in seven points each.

The game against Orange was the second of the season for the Mountaineers. The team beat Culpeper Nov. 30 70-54. Madison was scheduled to host Culpeper Monday and will travel to William Monroe Thursday at 7:30 p.m.