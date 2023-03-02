Madison has added some more hardware to its trophy case.

Last week, after taking the district title, the Mountaineers entered the regional tournament with a matchup against Stuarts Draft Tuesday. Madison claimed victory 67-49, advancing to the regional semifinals. On Thursday, they played Central (Woodstock), winning 53-48, clinching a place in the region championship.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from Strasburg and win the Region 2B championship, 50-39, at Shenandoah University in Winchester.

Madison (22-6) took a 32-30 lead into the fourth quarter, but pulled away from there, outscoring the Rams 18-9 in the final stanza to capture the regional crown.

Seth McLearen scored 14 points to lead the Mountaineers. Bryce Breeden added nine points, while Billy Acton chipped in eight points for Madison.

The Mountaineers will take on Brunswick in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. at Monticello High School.