The numbers added up much more nicely.

In just a week’s time, Madison County’s wrestling team went from a fourth-place finish at the Bull Run District Tournament at Central (Woodstock) High, to a third-place finish at the Region 2B Tournament at Strasburg.

At Central, Madison tallied 128.0 points, 10 behind Clarke County (138.0).

At Strasburg, Madison and Clarke traded places.

The Mountaineers finished with 146.0 points, and the Eagles felt the drop off with 118.5—nearly a 40-point swing from district to region.

While the two swapped places, Strasburg claimed the team title with 271.0 points, nearly 80 points ahead of runner-up Central, which tallied 193.0 points.

After Madison and Clarke County, East Rockingham was next (87 points), then Mountain View (Quicksburg) with 62 points, followed by Page County (61.5) and Stuarts Draft (55.0).

Madison not only placed higher as a team, but also increased its medal winners at a time far more crucial.

With five medalists at the district, the Mountaineers raised the count to seven at the region where only the top three wrestlers in each weight class qualified for this weekend’s Class 2 State Tournament and season finale in Salem.

Atop the list was Shawn Curtis, Madison’s 175-pound senior who, after missing much of the regular season and the district tournament, returned to the lineup and claimed the team’s only individual title.

The team’s biggest surprise was Ian Barb (285), who came in second.

Teammates Hunter Watson (106), Joel Bishop (126), JJ Lamb (132), Keith Gerhard (157) and Matthew Sacra (190) all came in third.

Those seven will represent the team this weekend.

At the region, the Mountaineers filled 13 of the 14 weight classes, with an empty spot at 215 pounds.

In addition to those already named, Gavin Smith (113), Charles Brooks (120), Paul Hutcherson (138), Hunter Dallas (144), Justin Sloan (150) and Silas Carter (165) competed but did not qualify for the state.

Of those, Carter’s was the most disappointing.

But he also competed in one of the toughest weight classes in the tournament.

In the match for third place, he dropped a decision to Chris Dray of Stuarts Draft, 10-4.

Carter finished the season with a record of 30-20.

All of Madison’s wrestlers, except for Curtis and Dallas who are both seniors, return next season.

While Curtis and Co. next compete in Salem, Dallas saw his high school career come to an end.

At the region he went 1-2 and finished in the fifth spot.

In the quarterfinal he lost by fall to Zach Braken of Strasburg.

In the consolations, after a bye he lost in the semifinals to James Parker of Stuarts draft by fall, but in the match for fifth place Dallas pinned Mountain View’s Nic Totten (2:42) in his final high school match.

He finished his senior season with a record of 27-20.

Here are the individual highlights for each of Madison’s wrestlers by order of finish:

1st place: Curtis (175 pounds).

Due to an injury, Curtis missed more than half of the regular season plus the district tournament, but returned to action at the region where it mattered the most.

And he did so with confidence and speed.

And maybe too much of the latter.

In his quarter-final match against Mountain View’s Tyler Stickles, he rushed fast and scored a quick takedown and a set of two back points.

But he felt he was going too fast, so he dialed it back a notch but still recorded the win by fall in less than a minute (0:58).

“I had too much energy,” said Curtis. “I was way too excited. I knew I had to tone it back some.”

In the semifinals, Curtis tangled with Strasburg’s Wyatt Honaker and this one went the distance with Curtis the winner by decision, 7-2.

Leading 4-2 going into the third period of their bout, Curtis sealed the win when he added three back points in the third.

The win propelled Curtis to the championship finals where he faced Central’s Ryan Mickelwait.

With a 2-0 lead going into the second period, Curtis scored a reversal and then looked to take Mickelwait to his back.

As the action began to stall, Curtis followed the instructions of assistant volunteer Coach Jeremiah Dauch from the chair at mat side.

“I yelled for him to stretch out the trapped arm,” said Dauch. “And then work in a claw and run him over. That’s what he did; he dumped him with it.”

The time of fall came at 2:51.

Curtis takes an impressive 19-5 record to Salem where a year ago he went two and out.

2nd place: Barb (285).

After a bye in the quarterfinals, Barb faced Page County’s Josh Talley for the second time in a week.

At the district, Talley pinned Barb in 1:50.

And Barb really wasn’t expected to beat Talley this time.

In fact, he trailed 6-1 late in the third and final period.

Appearing trapped on bottom, Barb reached deep down for stamina and courage and found it. From seemingly nowhere, he executed a reversal, and soon turned Talley to his back for the win by fall with just 31 seconds remaining in their match.

The electrifying win sent Barb to the championship finals where he faced the No. 1 seed, Central’s Nathan Lopez, once beaten this season after 26 bouts.

Though Barb tried to persevere, Lopez trapped him in the second period and secured the win by fall at 3:25.

3rd place and by weight class from lowest to highest:

106: Watson.

One of several freshmen who has improved steadily throughout the season, Watson entered the tournament with a record of 28-17.

After a bye in the quarterfinals, he faced fellow freshman John Ferraro of Clarke.

A week earlier, Ferraro handed Watson a loss by decision, 6-2.

In this one, Ferraro made it two for two: this time by 5-0 decision.

The loss dropped Watson into the consolation finals where he faced Chad Stickley of Central.

Watson punched his ticket to Salem when he stuck Stickley at the 2:30 mark.

126: Bishop.

The rugged sophomore went 3-1 on the day to qualify.

He opened with a win by fall (1:11) over Mountain View’s Jackson Miller.

In the semifinals he faced the No. 2 seed, Wyatt Sternberger of Clarke.

Sternberger turned back Bishop’s aggression and physicality and recorded a win by fall with five seconds remaining in the second period of their bout.

In the consolations, Bishop claimed a forfeit from Central’s Brandon Dellinger to advance to the match for third place.

In that one, Bishop made short work of East Rockingham’s Nathan Magill with a win by fall at 0:38.

Bishop is now 30-13 this season.

132: Lamb.

Out of the lineup for the district tournament due to an illness, Lamb returned at the region.

After a bye in the quarterfinals, he faced Strasburg’s Lucas Martinez, a sophomore with a record of 34-5 coming in.

Lamb fought through most of the match until Martinez was finally able to turn him to his back at the 5:20 mark.

In the consolation semifinals, Lamb overpowered Mountain View’s Charles Howard with a fast win by fall at 1:05.

In the match for third place, Lamb won a high-scoring, 14-12 decision, over Mason Bennett of Page County.

Lamb is now 28-13 going into Salem.

157: Gerhard.

He received a bye in the quarterfinals to advance to the semis where he faced one of the best wrestlers in the tournament, Strasburg’s Donovan Burks (37-4 record and the No. 2 seed).

Gerhard nearly went the distance, but succumbed by technical fall at 5:01 when Burks’ lead by 16 points, at 18-2, forced the stoppage.

But Gerhard bounced back in the consolations and claimed third place when he pinned Central’s James Bland (1:57).

Gerhard improved his season record to 22-12.

190: Sacra.

The team leader in wins this season with a record of 38-8 coming in, he advanced to the semifinals after a bye in the quarterfinals and faced Central’s Odane Dodd, a junior with a record of 26-4.

This one went the distance and Dodd claimed a razor-close win by decision, 7-6, after Sacra’s comeback bid fell just short.

Through two periods, Dodd rolled to a 7-0 advantage before the third when Sacra stormed back.

Sacra, from the bottom position, executed a reversal and then added two back points to cut the lead to three points, 7-4.

He eventually turned Dodd to his back a second time and the referee never counted past two before the match ended. This resulted in two more points to Sacra and one short to force sudden victory.

In the consolation finals, Sacra squared off against Page County’s Nicholas Moore for the second time in a week.

At the district, Sacra led 8-2 going into the third period. Halfway through the final segment, Sacra turned Moore to his back for the fall at 3:20.

At the region, Sacra made it two in a row, but it was a tougher path to the outcome.

Tied 9-9, Sacra scored on a reversal and turned Moore to his back at the 3:21 mark.

Sacra makes his first trip to Salem after missing the regional cut last year when he finished fourth in the same weight class.

The state tournament begins on Friday morning and concludes on Saturday evening.

Other Region 2B notables:

Clarke County’s Blake Jacobson (144 pounds), who was named the Bull Run District “Wrestler of the Year,” added more laurels to his season when he won the region title and afterwards was named the region’s “Wrestler of the Year.”

Strasburg, the defending district, region, and Class 2 state champions, sent 12 wrestlers into the 14 championship matches where seven prevailed.

Central had eight finalists and went 3-5.

Clarke County had four and went 2-2. In addition to Jacobson, Cannon Long (157) won by fall over David Burks of Strasburg.

Madison County had two and Mountain View and East Rockingham one each.