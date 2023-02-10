Last Wednesday, Madison’s wrestling team concluded the regular season with a quad at Buffalo Gap where the team went 2-1 with wins over both Bath County, 54-12, and the host Bisons, 66-12, but a loss to Grace Christian, 50-18.

Those matches represented the team’s final tune-up before the start of the post season which began last Saturday at Central-Woodstock with the Bull Run District Tournament comprised of seven teams.

Madison finished in the fourth spot with 128.0 points.

Defending Class 2 state champion Strasburg claimed the title with 261.0 team points. Host Central came in second with 203.0 points, and Clarke County in third with 138.0.

Madison finished ahead of Mountain View-Quicksburg (94.0), East Rockingham (85.0) and Page County (70.5).

Individual medals were awarded to the top three wrestlers in each weight class.

Madison’s top finishers included Joel Bishop (126 pounds), Aaron Fincham (175) and Matthew Sacra (190) who all finished second in their weight classes.

Hunter Watson (106) and Keith Gerhard (157) both finished third.

The team had entries in 12 of the 14 weight classes. JJ Lamb, the team’s regular starter at 132 pounds, was out due to illness, and the other vacancy was at 215 pounds.

“You like to have champions,” said Madison head Coach Brandon Utz, “but we did what we were expected to do—five kids placed, and I thought we put some of our best wrestling of the season on the mat.”

Of Madison’s three runner-up wrestlers, Bishop was the team’s leadoff wrestler in the finals. He faced Clarke County’s Wyatt Sternberger who surprised Bishop with an early takedown and a set of back points before Bishop scored on a reversal.

But Sternberger reversed back and maneuvered Bishop to his back for the first-period fall.

Fincham was the second Mountaineer to compete in the finals. The aggressive freshman has impressed his coaches this season and filled in for regular starter Shawn Curtis who has been out of the lineup with an injury.

Fincham faced Central’s Ryan Mickelwait who proved strong enough for the task and took Fincham to his back in the first period for the fall.

Sacra was the third and final Mountaineer to compete for a title. For the first time this season, he tangled with Strasburg’s Hutson Conrad who racked up the points enroute to a win by major decision, 15-2.

Silas Carter (165) barely missed the medal stand.

In the match for third place, he faced Clarke’s Camden McCarty for the second time this season.

Back on Jan. 24, Carter pinned McCarty in the second period of their match.

But in this one, McCarty evened their series by edging Carter by decision, 11-9.

“I was impressed with his effort,” said Utz of Carter. “[The bout with McCarty] was one of the best matches of the day, and there’ll likely be a rematch this weekend.”

Utz likened the Bull Run District Tournament as a “dry run” for this Saturday’s Region 2B Tournament because the only difference in the teams will be the addition of Stuarts Draft.

The Mountaineer lineup will be bolstered by the return of both Lamb and Curtis.

If things go well, the Mountaineers may move up a notch in the team standings.

At the district tournament, Madison led Clarke by 10 points before the championship finals, but the Eagles surged ahead thanks to their three winners including Blake Jacobson (144) who was named the district’s “Wrestler of the Year.”

“Some of our guys, like Charles Brooks (120) came through in the consolation rounds and gave us some bonus points,” said Utz. “This Saturday we add Lamb and Curtis, and we could place third.”

Madison’s other starters include Gavin Smith (113), Paul Hutcherson (138), Hunter Dallas (144), Justin Sloan (150) and Ian Barb (285).

Dallas registered two wins for the team at the district tournament.

Strasburg will host this Saturday’s Region 2B Tournament. The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to next weekend’s finale, the Class 2 State Championship, in Salem.