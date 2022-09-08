Mountaineers fall to Falcons in season opener

It was a rough start to the season Friday as the Mountaineers fell to the Falcons, 37-0.

Central’s Nazaiah Merit scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and the defense played lights out Friday night in the victory.

Merit found the end zone from four yards out in the first quarter and added another 1-yard run late in the game to cap the scoring.

Elijah Barahona and Tyler Forbes also scored on the ground for the Falcons. QB Nick Barahona was 6-of-8 passing for 99 yards, including a 29-yard strike to Jake Boyce to end the half.

Madison County (0-1) had a chance to score on its final drive, but was stopped inside the redzone as time expired. The Central defense had three interceptions in the game.

The Mountaineers will play at Meridian Friday at 7 p.m.