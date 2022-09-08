 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mountaineers fall to Falcons in season opener

  • 0
Sports-football (copy)

Madison had its first official game of the season Friday.

 File photo

It was a rough start to the season Friday as the Mountaineers fell to the Falcons, 37-0.

Central’s Nazaiah Merit scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and the defense played lights out Friday night in the victory.

Merit found the end zone from four yards out in the first quarter and added another 1-yard run late in the game to cap the scoring.

Elijah Barahona and Tyler Forbes also scored on the ground for the Falcons. QB Nick Barahona was 6-of-8 passing for 99 yards, including a 29-yard strike to Jake Boyce to end the half.

Madison County (0-1) had a chance to score on its final drive, but was stopped inside the redzone as time expired. The Central defense had three interceptions in the game.

The Mountaineers will play at Meridian Friday at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert