Madison is having a basketball season for the record books.

The Mountaineers entered the Bull Run District Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 13 as the number two seed behind number one seed Clarke County. Madison's first matchup was against Luray. Madison beat Luray 70-61, advancing to the semifinals against East Rockingham. The Mountaineers beat the Eagles, 50-45. Then it was on to Strasburg.

Bryce Breeden, the district player of the year, scored 21 points to lead the Madison team to a 52-42 victory over Strasburg in the Bull Run District Championship game. Billy Acton added 10 points, while Seth McLearen chipped in nine for the Mountaineers (19-6). Aidan Foster and Max Lohr each finished with four points for Madison, which entered the Region 2B Tournament as the number two seed Tuesday after presstime. Tip off was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Stuarts Draft High School.

Meanwhile, the junior varsity team advanced in the district tournament as well. They made it to the championship, finishing as runner ups against East Rockingham, 40-39.