Mountaineers compete at regionals

Madison participated in the 2B Region Tournament at Fairview Park in Woodstock last Wednesday.

The boys team finished second with 41 points. Three Madison runners placed in the top 10. Junior Aidan Griffin was the top Mountaineer finisher, earning third place with a time of 16:44. Freshman Evan Roberts finished fifth with a time of 17:04; and junior Scout Foskett finished 10th with a time of 17:35.

The girls team finished fourth with a score of 89. Junior Courtney Weakley was the only Mountaineer to finish in the top 10 with a time of 20:47 earning her a sixth place finish.

Both the boys team and Weakley will advance to Saturday’s state tournament.