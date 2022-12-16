Mountaineers compete at Harrisonburg High Invitational

Ouch.

Make that a double and call it an ouchie.

That’s the response when pain is felt.

And Madison’s wrestling team felt its share at last weekend’s 49th annual Harrisonburg High Invitational, where the host Blue Streaks welcomed 14 other teams and whose wrestlers competed in an individually formatted tournament.

For the Mountaineers, the good news was that they had entries in 13 of the 14 weight classes, plus two in three of those and three in one other.

But the bad news was bigger.

When the action ended, only Matthew Sacra emerged from the gauntlet as the team’s placement winner. The rugged junior finished fourth at 190 pounds, and he pinned four opponents to get there.

In the match for third place, he fell to Evan Alger of Pulaski County.

Team-wise, Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) dominated the competition. The Panthers tallied 263.5 team points, 93.5 points ahead of runner up J.P. McCaskey (Lancaster, Pa.) which finished with 170 points.

Fort Defiance claimed the third spot with 124.

Culpeper County finished seventh (96.0), host Harrisonburg was tenth (69.0) and Madison County finished in the 12th spot with 61 points.

“It was a tough two days,” said Mountaineer head Coach Brandon Utz. “We got a good wake up call.”

Individually, Paul VI crowned six champions. J.P. McCaskey had two, and Turner Ashby, Pulaski County, Riverheads, Spotsylvania, Harrisonburg, and Grace Christian one each.

While Sacra was the only Mountaineer to place, he watched several of his teammates win bouts before their elimination.

Joel Bishop (126 pounds) and Keith Gerhard (175) both went 3-2, and Silas Carter (165) finished even at 2-2.

Madison’s other entries by weight class, name, and record at the tournament:

106: Gavin Smith, 1-2; and Kermit Kelly, 0-2.

113: Landon Stringfellow and Hunter Watson, both 1-2.

120: Charles Brooks, 0-2.

138: Paul Hutcherson, 1-2.

144: Landon Alcock, Eli Myers, and Justin Sloan, all 1-2.

150: Hunter Dallas, 1-2.

157: Jonathan Harris, 0-2.

165: Aaron Fincham, 1-2.

175: Shawn Curtis, 1-2.

215: Dylan Taylor, 1-2.

285: Ian Barb and Lucas Woodward, both 0-2.

Earlier in the week, the Mountaineers were more on the giving side of pain when they competed in a quad at William Monroe High. They went 3-0 against Bull Run District rivals Mountain View-Quicksburg (60-21), Monroe (54-28), and East Rockingham 59-24).

Here are the results and highlights:

Madison 60, Mountain View 21.

The Mountaineers bested the Generals, 7-4, in the contested bouts, and added 18 points courtesy of three forfeits.

Nine bouts into the competition, Madison’s previously unbeaten Silas Carter at 165 pounds, dropped a regular decision to Braxton Biller, 13-7.

This bout was also notable because it marked the first time in five team matches that one of Madison’s individual bouts went the distance.

Madison’s winners included Joel Bishop (126), JJ Lamb (132), Paul Hutcherson (138), Hunter Dallas (150), Jonathon Harris (157), Shawn Curtis (175) and Matthew Sacra (215).

An aggressive Bishop pinned Jackson Miller in just 1:07. Lamb followed him in the lineup and spent even less time against his opponent, Charlie Hoover, who succumbed in just 0:45.

Not to be outdone, Hutcherson barely allowed anyone to blink before he stuck Haley Funkhouser (0:30).

Hunter Dallas pinned Mic Totten (2:37) in a rugged bout and then Harris may have won the toughest of them all when he reversed Lance Rhodes and turned him to his back for the fall at 1:25.

Curtis made short work of Tyler Stickles (0:52) and two bouts later, Sacra wrestled up two weight classes and secured a second period fall over Trey Heishman.

Madison 54, William Monroe 28.

The Dragons claimed a decisive edge, 5-2, head-to-head, but mathematically had no chance to prevail due to seven empty weight classes that awarded the Mountaineers 42 team points.

Madison had winners in Bishop (126) by lightning-quick fall, 0:29, and teammate Landon Alcock won the admiration of his teammates when he broke open a closely contested bout with Nick Caruso with a win by fall at 3:56.

Monroe’s Trystan Moats (120), McKade Fitzgerald (157), Zach Hovey (285) and Conner Mendoza (113) all pinned their Madison opponents, while Marquis Brock (150) used his speed and takedown ability to register a win by major decision, 19-7, over Dallas.

Madison 59, East Rockingham 24.

The Eagles edged the Mountaineers 4-3 in the contested bouts but, like Monroe, East Rockingham had too many empty weight classes to stay competitive. It gifted Madison 36 points in forfeits.

Two of the most notable bouts came at 132 and 138 pounds.

In the first of the two, East Rockingham’s Tim Kartyshev handed Bishop his first lost by fall this season. It came at 0:47.

To offset it, Lamb (138) became the first Mountaineer this season to win a match by technical fall. He did so against Sam Shifflett with the final score of 18-3.

For Madison, Shawn Curtis moved up in weight to compete at 190 pounds and he pinned Damian Villalobos (3:40) and Sacra moved up as well. At 215 pounds, Sacra made short work of Aiden Garcia with a win by fall at the 0:28 mark.

This week, the Mountaineers travel tomorrow to Turner Ashby High for a two-day holiday invitational beginning on Friday and concluding on Saturday.

Next week, the team is scheduled to compete in a quad at Central Woodstock before the Christmas break.