Mountaineers compete at districts

Madison participated in the Bull Run District Tournament Oct. 26. The boys team clinched the win, beating out seven other teams with a time of 1:30:58.92. Aidan Griffin was the top finisher for the Mountaineers, finishing second overall with a time of 17:36.52. Evan Roberts finished third overall with a time of 17:48.10. Joining them in the top ten was Scout Foskett who finished seventh overall with a time of 18:20.01.

The girls team finished fourth out of six teams with a time of 2:07:40.10. Courtney Weakley was the only Mountaineer to finish in the top 10, placing sixth overall with a time of 21:50.03.

Both teams moved on to the regional tournament scheduled for Nov. 2 at Fairview Park in Woodstock.

