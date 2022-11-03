Mountaineers compete at districts

Madison participated in the Bull Run District Tournament Oct. 26. The boys team clinched the win, beating out seven other teams with a time of 1:30:58.92. Aidan Griffin was the top finisher for the Mountaineers, finishing second overall with a time of 17:36.52. Evan Roberts finished third overall with a time of 17:48.10. Joining them in the top ten was Scout Foskett who finished seventh overall with a time of 18:20.01.