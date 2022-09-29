 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mountaineers claim homecoming victory

Homecoming

Madison claimed a homecoming victory Friday night, beating Page 27-0.

 Contributed

Wade Fox threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead Madison County to a decisive homecoming victory over Page County.

William Dickey hauled in more than 100 receiving yards, including a touchdown, as the go-to receiver for Fox. He also contributed defensively with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Billy Acton also caught a touchdown pass for the Mountaineers, while Demetrius Walker continued to be a force on the ground with a rushing touchdown as Madison County (3-1) posted its first Bull Run District win of the season.

Defensively, Matthew Sacra led the charge with three sacks and a forced fumble for the Mountaineers. Jayden Jenkins tallied a team-high 10 tackles for the Mountaineers and Morgan Tompkins chipped in nine more in the win. Wyatt Tompkins posted eight tackles, a forced fumble and scored a defensive touchdown. Aiden Foster also added an interception.

Madison is scheduled to host Perry McClure Friday at 7 p.m.

