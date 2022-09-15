Mountaineers beat the Mustangs

Madison claimed its first win of the season Friday night, beating Meridian High School 35 to 14.

Demetrius Walker tallied two rushing touchdowns and quarterback Wade Fox accounted for two more scores as Madison County rolled to victory.

Jeremiah Brown opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to put the Mountaineers out in front early on. Jonathan Harris hauled in a touchdown strike from Fox in the second quarter to extend the lead. Fox then found the end zone himself later in the quarter.

In the second half, Walker found the end zone twice to put the game out of reach. Defensively, Wyatt Tompkins led the charge with nine tackles. Billy Acton had an interception in the victory.

Up next for the Mountaineers is the latest in a long rivalry with Madison hosting William Monroe Friday at 7 p.m.