 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison 35, Meridian 14

Mountaineers beat the Mustangs

  • 0
Sports-football-Meridian

Bryce Breeden scores the extra point with 1:48 left in the second quarter.

 Contributed photo

Madison claimed its first win of the season Friday night, beating Meridian High School 35 to 14.

Demetrius Walker tallied two rushing touchdowns and quarterback Wade Fox accounted for two more scores as Madison County rolled to victory.

Jeremiah Brown opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to put the Mountaineers out in front early on. Jonathan Harris hauled in a touchdown strike from Fox in the second quarter to extend the lead. Fox then found the end zone himself later in the quarter.

In the second half, Walker found the end zone twice to put the game out of reach. Defensively, Wyatt Tompkins led the charge with nine tackles. Billy Acton had an interception in the victory.

Up next for the Mountaineers is the latest in a long rivalry with Madison hosting William Monroe Friday at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Golfers oust Strasburg, East Rockingham

Golfers oust Strasburg, East Rockingham

Under the direction of coach Brian Rehm, the Madison Mountaineers Golf Team improved their record to 6-4 when they won over Strasburg and East Rockingham with a score of 178 to East Rockingham’s 182 and Strasburg’s 231.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert