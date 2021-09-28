Mountaineer golfers compete first perfect season

Madison improved to 4-0 on the season as they defeated Mountain View (173) in a hard-fought match with a 166 at Greene Hills CC on August 16. Luray (224) finished 3rd. Cai Clark and Colton Haney both shot 40 over the par-35 course. Taylor (42) and Brockman (44) rounded out the scoring for Madison.

The Mountaineers traveled to the Caverns Country Club on August 19 to take on Rappahanock and Page. Taylor carded a 2-over 38 to lead Madison. Clark (42), Breeden (44) and Tanner (45) finished the scoring. Madison shot a 169 overall to take the match.

They returned home to GHC to face Strasburg and East Rockingham on August 24 for Senior night. Mike Sacra, Mountaineer Athletic Director, honored the Seniors prior to teeing off. The Mountaineers cruised to their 8th victory of the year with their lowest score of the year (160). Taylor also finished with a season-low 2-overpar 37. Clark (39), Breeden (41) and Tanner (43) rounded out the scoring. Senior Jake Jarrell finished with a 48.