Mountaineer golfers compete first perfect season

The Madison Golf team finished their dual match season at Bryce Resort Country Club on Sept. 16 capturing the match with a team score of 161 which was their best road score of the year. They defeated Central (190) and Clarke County (209). Senior Jackson Taylor led the Mounties with a 2-over 38 and was followed by Sophomore Cai Clark (39), Senior Dean Breeden (40) and Senior Tucker Brockman (44). Sophomore Colton Haney (44) and Senior James Tanner (45) rounded out the team scoring.
The Mountaineers will travel back to Bryce Resort in Boyce, VA to compete for the District Championship on Monday, September 20 with a regional berth on the line. The top 2 teams will advance to the regional tournament which will be played at Heritage Oaks CC on September 27.
The Mountaineer golf team has been led by Head Coach Brian Rehm and consists of Seniors Taylor, Breeden, Tanner and Jake Jarrell. Juniors Peyton Henshaw, Colton Haney and Sophomore Clark rounds out the 8-member team. The team takes 6 players to every tournament and the top 4 scores count towards the team score.
Madison started their dual match season at Blue Ridge Shadows on August 10. The Mounties defeated Strasburg and East Rockingham with a score of 184. Taylor led the Mountaineers with a 41 followed by Clark (44), Brockman (49), Breeden and Tanner (50). This proved to be the highest score of the season as the Mountaineers showed incredible improvement throughout the year.
Madison improved to 4-0 on the season as they defeated Mountain View (173) in a hard-fought match with a 166 at Greene Hills CC on August 16. Luray (224) finished 3rd. Cai Clark and Colton Haney both shot 40 over the par-35 course. Taylor (42) and Brockman (44) rounded out the scoring for Madison.
The Mountaineers traveled to the Caverns Country Club on August 19 to take on Rappahanock and Page. Taylor carded a 2-over 38 to lead Madison. Clark (42), Breeden (44) and Tanner (45) finished the scoring. Madison shot a 169 overall to take the match.
They returned home to GHC to face Strasburg and East Rockingham on August 24 for Senior night. Mike Sacra, Mountaineer Athletic Director, honored the Seniors prior to teeing off. The Mountaineers cruised to their 8th victory of the year with their lowest score of the year (160). Taylor also finished with a season-low 2-overpar 37. Clark (39), Breeden (41) and Tanner (43) rounded out the scoring. Senior Jake Jarrell finished with a 48.
The Mountaineers returned to the road for their next two matches at the Caverns on August 30 and defeated Luray and Page behind Jackson Taylor’s 39 to improve 10-0 with Clark (41), Breeden (42), and Brockman (44). Madison finished out the road trip at Blue Ridge Shadows with wins over Rappahanock and Clarke. Taylor again led the way with a 39 over the tough par-36 layout. Clark and Brockman both carded 44’s and Breeden finished with a 45.