Mountaineer basketball season recap

Staff report
The Madison Boys basketball team started the 20-21 season with a 14-game schedule the maximum allowed the VHSL. We will recap the season in a three-part story highlighting each game and the season.
Madison had waited almost a year to return to the hardwood and they hosted Rappahannock in their first game of the season on January 5. Jackson Taylor, who returned this season after spending a year in Chapel Hill, ignited Madison to a 60-44 win over the visiting Panthers by scoring 24 points.
The Mountaineers defense held Rappahannock scoreless in the second quarter with a combination of three-quarter court traps and a 2-3 zone. The Panthers were overwhelmed at the half and trailed 23-4 and only had 1 3-point field goal in the half.
The Mountaineers offense got going in the second half as Taylor scored 19 points of his 24 points. Madison also got impressive performances from Dean Breeden with 9 points, including 2 first half 3 pointers and the inside work of Taylor Fincham, who scored 8 of his 10 points in the second half. Grant Lillard led Rappahannock with 17 points.
Madison traveled to play Stonewall Jackson on Jan. 7 and edged the Raiders in a hotly contested game 59-54. JacksonTaylor led the Mountaineers with 27 points, including 6 3-pointers. Dean Breeden added 11 points and 9 assists.
The Mountaineers led 27-26 at the half as both teams struggled to find a rhythm offensively. Madison came out strong on both ends of the floor after halftime. They gained control of the game with a 20-7 run to lead 47-33 with a minute to go in third quarter.
Stonewall made a furious charge in the 4th quarter on a bevy of 3-pointers and Madison miscues. The Raiders took the lead briefly 50-49 but a Taylor 3-pointer on the next possession put the Mountaineers up for good 52-50. They iced the game with free throws to secure their second win of the season.
Madison traveled to Berryville to take on Clarke on January 13. The Eagles took control the game from the opening tip and won 63-39. Clarke led 9-7 after one quarter but used 19-9 run to open the game in the second quarter to take a 28-16 halftime lead. Clarke never looked back as they continued to pound the ball inside and outrebounded the Mounties 49-25.
Madison was led by Jackson Taylor with 13 points and Dean Breeden with 9. The mounties fell to 2-1 in the District.
Madison was back on the road again to take on the Page Panthers on January 15. Page came into the game undefeated. The Panthers look charge from the opening tip behind some excellent 3-point shooting with 3 triples in the opening quarter. Madison closed the gap to29-27 at halftime, behind 5 points from Jackson Taylor in the second quarter.
Page continued their hot shooting in the third quarter hitting 4 more 3’s and Madison could not close the gap the rest of the game losing, 67-55. Taylor led Madison with 21 points. Dean Breeden added 10 points and Sophomore Kody Dobyns added 7 points and 12 rebounds. Trent Kite led Page with 23 points.
Madison was on the road again in a re-match with the Rappahannock Panthers on Jan. 18. Grant Lillard with 19 points, led the Panthers to a 56-38 victory over the Mountaineers in Sperryville. Madison never found their rhythm all night as the Panthers won all 4 quarters.
Juniors Jackson Taylor and Jake Jarrell led Madison with 9 and 8 points respectively. Junior Dean Breeden chipped in 7 points. Madison fell to 2-3 on the season.