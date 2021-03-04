Mountaineer basketball season recap

The Mountaineers led 27-26 at the half as both teams struggled to find a rhythm offensively. Madison came out strong on both ends of the floor after halftime. They gained control of the game with a 20-7 run to lead 47-33 with a minute to go in third quarter.

Stonewall made a furious charge in the 4th quarter on a bevy of 3-pointers and Madison miscues. The Raiders took the lead briefly 50-49 but a Taylor 3-pointer on the next possession put the Mountaineers up for good 52-50. They iced the game with free throws to secure their second win of the season.

Madison traveled to Berryville to take on Clarke on January 13. The Eagles took control the game from the opening tip and won 63-39. Clarke led 9-7 after one quarter but used 19-9 run to open the game in the second quarter to take a 28-16 halftime lead. Clarke never looked back as they continued to pound the ball inside and outrebounded the Mounties 49-25.

Madison was led by Jackson Taylor with 13 points and Dean Breeden with 9. The mounties fell to 2-1 in the District.