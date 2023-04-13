Former Mountaineer standout Kate McLearen earned a spot in the Radford Track and Field record book. During last month’s indoor championships, freshman McLearen earned the seventh spot for her 1,600 meter time of 5:03.56.

McLearen also holds a pair of records at Madison County High School. She has a time of 1:00.8 in the 400 meter and a time of 2:24.06 in the 800 meter. While at MCHS, she earned two district titles and two regional titles, plus a state championship in the 3,200 meter.