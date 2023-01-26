Madison places second at Wensel Classic

Call it irony, or unintended consequences with positive results.

Either way, Madison’s loss to Western Albemarle worked for the good at last Saturday’s “Sixth Annual Billy Wensel Classic” at Fluvanna County High School.

To understand how and why, this was the scenario: 12 teams entered the tournament and were divided into three groups of four teams. That meant each team wrestled three matches in their respective groups. At the end of that competition, teams were paired by records and seeded from number one to number four.

Madison, which went 2-1 in its pool, found itself in the championship bracket as the number four seed. Fluvanna was the number one seed, followed by Broadway at number two and Western Albemarle at three. Number four faced number one, and number two faced number three with the two winners to meet for the championship.

Madison knocked off Fluvanna, 54-30, and then faced Broadway which easily swept aside Western Albemarle.

Though Broadway won big over Madison, the Mountaineers left with the second-place trophy, and a reminder that things aren’t always what they seem.

Looking back, had Madison defeated Western earlier in the day, Madison would have bumped up to the number three seed and faced Broadway in the semifinal.

On the day, Madison went 3-2 overall and took home the second-place hardware; individually, Joel Bishop (126 pounds) emerged as the team’s only unbeaten after five bouts, while Hunter Dallas (144) and Hunter Watson (106/113) both went 4-1, and JJ Lamb (132) and Matthew Sacra (190/215) finished at 3-2.

Sacra, who leads the team with a current record of 32-6, faced some stiff competition. Both his losses were by close decisions.

Here are the results and highlights from each of Madison’s five matches at Fluvanna County High:

Madison County 39,

Jefferson Forest 36.

The Cavaliers needed a few more swordsmen; they forfeited six matches to the Mountaineers, and there was one double forfeit.

That left seven matches to decide on the mat, and this is where the Cavaliers excelled. They won six of the seven, and all those by fall.

But at 190 pounds, Sacra’s perseverance ensured that the Cavaliers would not make it a clean sweep.

He squared off against an equally rugged Josh Holt.

Like two boxers trading heavy punches over two brutal rounds, Sacra took a two-point lead into the third and final period. Holt had choice and chose neutral. Neither wrestler scored in the third, and Sacra claimed a hard-fought, 11-9, win by regular decision. The win provided Madison with three team points, which was the mathematical difference in this one.

Madison County 78,

Monticello 0.

The Mustangs lack the horses to win any races this season. Sadly, they forfeited nine matches to the Mountaineers and there was one double forfeit. This left just four bouts to decide on the mat, and the Mountaineers made it a clean sweep.

It began with Lamb (138), followed by Dallas (150), Keith Gerhard (157) and Tucker Dodson (285) who all pinned their opponents.

Western Albemarle 44, Madison County 36.

Fans on both sides had more to like in this one.

That’s because the Warriors and Mountaineers battled in 12 of 14 bouts.

When it was over, Western’s wrestlers claimed a 7-5 edge.

Two of the top bouts came at 165 and 190 pounds.

In the first, Madison’s Silas Carter gave up an early takedown to Ian Ratcliff who seemed to gain some early control.

But Carter, who first scored on an escape, executed a takedown of his own and eventually turned Ratcliff to his back, five seconds before the first period expired.

In the second of those bouts mentioned, Sacra opposed one of Western’s best in Owen Townsend.

Through three rugged periods, Townsend claimed a razor-sharp decision, 8-7.

In addition to Carter, Lamb (138), Dallas (144), Watson (113) and Bishop (132) all won by fall.

Madison County 54, Fluvanna County 30.

Once again, the Mountaineers and their opponents—this time the Flucos—went head-to-head in 12 of the 14 bouts.

But this time, the Mountaineers came out on top at 7-5.

Dallas (144), Carter (165), Shawn Curtis (175), Sacra (215), Tucker Dodson (285), Bishop (126) and Lamb (132) all pinned their opponents.

Carter once again gained control after giving up some early points.

In this one, he trailed Luke Dillon, 4-0, until late in the second period.

Carter once again scored an escape and then a takedown and turned Dillon to his back with 10 seconds remaining in the period.

Sacra battled a determined Marcus Dickerson who tried to equal Sacra’s physicality.

He had some early success, as he and Sacra traded points.

Suddenly, Sacra turned the tide and Dickerson to his back for the fall at 1:38.

Dodson, who is showing the necessary confidence, won a pivotal match for the team at heavyweight.

Though he gave up an early takedown to Christian Lambert, he refused to be turned to his back.

Instead, he executed a roll and turned Lambert to his back in the process, and for the win by fall at 1:27.

When teammates Gavin Smith (106) and Watson (113) claimed forfeits, Madison led 42-18 with four bouts remaining.

The best the Flucos could do was force a tie and send the decision to the rule book.

But that meant they had to win the final four bouts by fall.

Instead, those four witnessed an even split.

For Madison, Bishop (126) pinned Justin Relyea, and Lamb (132) crushed Colton Smith (0:22).

Broadway 63,

Madison County 18.

The Gobblers showed why they deserved the first-place trophy.

In this one, they won 10 of the 11 head-to-head bouts.

The Mountaineer who thwarted a Gobbler shutout was Bishop.

Wrestling with high-level determination. Bishop used just 14 seconds to subdue Ryan Hardy.

Back to Broadway, nine of its wins were by fall. The other win was by regular decision.

It occurred at 190 pounds, and it pitted Sacra against Aidan Wimer.

Wimer started quickly and took a 4-0 lead into the second period.

He then outscored Sacra 4-2 and led 8-2 going into the third.

In that one, Sacra outscored him 4, 3, but that wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Wimer emerged the winner, 11-6.

Earlier in the week the Mountaineers competed in a quad at East Rockingham High on Tuesday where Strasburg and Spotswood joined the mix.

Madison went 2-1 with wins over East Rockingham, 54-24, and Spotswood, 60-12, but fell to Strasburg, 59-18.

The Mountaineers were without the services of two of their starters, Joel Bishop (126 pounds) and Shawn Curtis (175).

Here are the results and highlights from each of Madison’s three matches:

Round 1: Madison County 54, East Rockingham 24.

By the numbers, Madison received seven forfeits and East Rockingham one, and there was one double forfeit. This left just five bouts to decide on the mat, and the Eagles edged the Mountaineers 3-2.

For Madison, Paul Hutcherson (138) pinned Sam Shifflett and Silas Carter (165) stuck Devon Hensley.

Round 2: Madison County 60, Spotswood 12.

The Mountaineers and Trailblazers went head-to-head in nine bouts with Madison claiming victories in seven of those. Madison also received three forfeits, and there were two double forfeits at 126 and 190.

Madison had winners in JJ Lamb (132), followed by Hutcherson (138), Gerhard (157), Carter (165), Fincham (175), Sacra, who bumped up from 190 to compete at 215, and Dodson (285), all by fall.

Hutcherson recorded the fasted fall when he blitzed Austin Dean 0:08.

Fincham, in the lineup for Curtis, needed just a few more seconds and pinned his opponent, Yoni Garcia, in 0:15.

Dodson and Sacra both pinned their opponents in less than a minute.

Round 3: Strasburg 59,

Madison County 18.

The hard-charging Rams showed why they are the defending Class 2 state champions. Solid up and down their lineup, the Rams won nine of the 11 contested bouts. Each team had one forfeit, and there was one double forfeit.

For the Mountaineers, Dallas (144) pinned Carson Stern (1:52) and Fincham wrangled Wyatt Honaker to his back in just 1:02.

The Rams had winners in Braden Martinez (132), Ethan Asher (138), David Burks (150), Donovan Burks (157), Braden Stern ((165), Chuck Fake (285), Conner Miller (106), Peyton Dean (113) and Jaden Shonholtz (120), and all by fall.

This week, the Mountaineers were scheduled to travel on Tuesday to Clarke County and tomorrow (Thursday) to Buffalo Gap which concludes the regular-season schedule. The post season begins on Feb. 4 for the Bull Run District Tournament at Central-Woodstock, followed on Feb. 11 with the Region 2B Tournament at Strasburg, and the season finale on Feb. 17-18 at the Class 2 State Tournament in Salem.