Madison nabs fourth consecutive win

Madison County continued its resurgence with a home victory over Parry McCluer at Eddie Dean Field. Due to incoming weather, the game was played Thursday evening with the Mountaineers winning 28-21.

QB Wade Fox amassed 204 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdown passes to William Dickey in the win. He also returned a kick for a touchdown.

Morgan Tompkins had a big night for the Mountaineers, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles. He also scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The win was Madison County’s fourth in a row and marked the program’s best start to a season since 2016. The team will host Clarke County Friday at 7 p.m.