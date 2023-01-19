Madison honors Sacra, finishes fifth at Bison Invitational

At last Saturday’s Bison Invitational at Buffalo Gap High, Millbrook’s Pioneers kicked up the most dust and claimed the team championship with 209 points, 33 points better than runner-up Alleghany High which had 176.

Fifth down the list of 17 teams appeared Madison County, which did a little stampeding of its own. The Mountaineers tallied 114.0 team points behind individual leaders Matthew Sacra, first place at 190 pounds, followed by Hunter Dallas, second at 144, Hunter Watson (106) and JJ Lamb (132) both third in their weight classes, and Silas Carter (165) finished fourth.

Teammates Paul Hutcherson (138), Jonathan Harris (157) and Aaron Fincham (175) all posted 2-2 records which proved pivotal in later rounds.

Gavin Smith (106), Charles Brooks (120), Eli Myers (155) and Ian Barb and Tucker Dodson (285) all finished at 1-2.

Kermit Kelley (106), Landon Stringfellow (113), Landon Alcock (144) and Justin Sloan (150) all went two and out.

Sacra continued his winning ways and is currently 26-4 on the season. Dallas and Lamb contribute largely to the cause, and Carter has made an impact.

But when Madison head coach Brandon Utz analyzes the team’s status, he puts a point of emphasis on the freshmen class.

And he began with Watson.

“I’m really impressed with him,” said Utz. “In his weight class (106 at the ‘Bison Invitational’), there were only eight wrestlers, which means they started in the quarterfinals. He drew a tough opponent.”

A reference to Malachi Depriest of Alleghany who pinned Watson to send the young Mountaineer to the consolation rounds.

What they could not have known is that they would meet again later.

Watson fought back in the consolation rounds.

In the consolation semifinals, he faced the number one seed in the weight class, Brook Loar of Staunton who entered the event with an impressive 18-3 record.

Watson followed his coaches’ instructions and wrestled a strategically sound match that went the distance with him getting the win by regular decision, 6-2. That win propelled him to the consolation finals with third place on the line.

For the second time he and Depriest met.

Maybe it was fated; Watson and Depriest wrestle for the only two high schools in the Virginia High School League known as the “Mountaineers”.

And Depriest found himself in the consolation rounds after he lost to Harrisonburg’s Zion Hunter.

This time, Watson turned the tables on a different type of Mountaineer and pinned him.

“He’s like a lot of our freshmen,” Utz said of Watson. “They have gotten better all year long. This group is starting to remind me of the 2009 season when I wrestled (for the varsity team.)”

It was the 2009 season when Madison posted a team-best third place in the Group A state tournament.

“That successful season really started in 2005 when we first came together as freshmen,” said Utz who drew the parallel between then and now.

On the same topic, “I really need to give a shout out to Aaron Fincham, another freshman,” said Utz. “He went 2-2. It was his first tournament at 175 pounds. Both his wins were by pin.”

And there are others.

“Eli Myers,” said Utz. “When he figures it out his opponents will know it.”

As for the tournament, the team “started out slow and with a couple of early losses,” said Utz. “But we wrestled better, and we did well in the consolation rounds and that’s what helped us finish in fifth place.”

Of the upperclassmen, while Sacra continues to surge forward, his teammate and fellow junior, Lamb, might stand atop of a championship podium yet.

“He just needs to stop thinking about it so much and wrestle like he is capable,” said Utz.

Earlier in the week the Mountaineers hosted a tri-match on Wednesday with teams from Page County and Mountain View-Quicksburg.

Before the action began, Madison County High School officially named the team’s wrestling room in honor of the late Mike Sacra, the longtime educator and coach.

School alumnus Samantha Woodward, who petitioned the school board last year about renaming the room, led the ceremony that awarded a plaque to the Sacra family.

The room is officially “The Mike Sacra Wrestling Room” and the plaque will soon appear inside over the entrance.

Woodward provided a moniker for the former coach who guided the wrestling team over nearly 30 years: “Our Forever Mountaineer.”

In between the first two rounds of wrestling, the Mountaineers also recognized this year’s three seniors: Shawn Curtis, Hunter Dallas, and Jonathan Harris.

Curtis and Harris, along with JJ Lamb, were out of the lineup due to injuries.

Team-wise, Madison went 2-0 with wins over Page County, 54-11, and Mountain View, 48-36.

In between, Mountain View defeated Page County, 48-23.

Here are the scores and highlights from both of Madison’s wins:

Madison County 54, Page County 11.

The Panthers forfeited five bouts to the Mountaineers, plus there were three double forfeits which left six contested matches to settle. Of those, Madison claimed the edge 4-2.

All four of its wrestlers won by fall beginning with Matthew Sacra (215), followed by Hunter Watson (113), Charles Brooks (120) and Joel Bishop (132) in furious fashion at the 0:41 mark.

Madison County 48, Mountain View 36.

The Mountaineers and Generals went head-to-head in eight bouts and the end witnessed an even, 4-4 split. There were six forfeits with four awarded to Madison and two to Mountain View, which meant a gain of 12 points to Madison.

On the mat, each of Madison’s four individual winners caused the partisan crowd to erupt loudly—and rightly so.

A tenacious Bishop (126) stuck Jackson Miller in the final four seconds of the first period of their bout. Hunter Dallas (144) overcame a 5-0 deficit to Nic Totten. Dallas executed a reversal and then turned Totten to his back for the fall at 1:46.

Unheralded Justin Sloan (150) also found himself trailing his opponent, Carlos Garcia-Romero, 5-0, but Sloan duplicated Dallas’ feat and won by fall at 1:33.

Almost in script-like fashion, the Mountaineers saved their most explosive salvo for the final contested bout at 175 pounds. With Curtis out of the lineup, Madison sent Aaron Fincham to the mat, and he brought thunder. His opponent, Tyler Stickles, never had time to find his bearings. An aggressive Fincham took him to his back for the fall at just the 0:12 mark.

This week the Mountaineers were scheduled to compete in a quad at East Rockingham High on Tuesday, and this Saturday travel to Fluvanna County High to compete in the sixth annual “Billy Wensel Classic.”