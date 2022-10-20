Madison falls to Strasburg

Ryan Roller ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more as Strasburg extended its winning streak to six in a row with an impressive 28-14 home victory over Madison County.

The senior quarterback set the stage early with a 21-yard touchdown run on its first possession to build a 6-0 lead. Madison County countered with a scoring drive of its own on the first possession. Quarterback Wade Fox capped a nine-play, 64-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to give MCHS a 7-6 lead.

The Mountaineers tried to catch Strasburg napping with on onside kick, but Strasburg recovered. The Rams capitalized on the short field as Roller rumbled 41 yards for a touchdown to regain the lead, 14-7 with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.

Roller found Walker Conrad on a 15-yard touchdown strike midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-7. The duo connected again just before halftime, this time with a 14-yard strike with 27 seconds left to build a 28-7 halftime lead.

Madison County regained some momentum to start the second half when Wyatt Tompkins had a 30-yard scoop and score to cut the lead to 28-14.

That would be as close as the Mountaineers would get. Roller scored from 13 yards out to push the lead to 35-14 with 2:15 left in the third quarter. The senior quarterback tacked on a 15-yard run with 6:07 in the game to put the game out of reach.

Madison will hit the road Friday for a 7 p.m. game against Mecklenburg.