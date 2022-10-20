 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strasburg 42 - Madison 14

Madison falls to Strasburg

  • 0

Ryan Roller ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more as Strasburg extended its winning streak to six in a row with an impressive 28-14 home victory over Madison County.

The senior quarterback set the stage early with a 21-yard touchdown run on its first possession to build a 6-0 lead. Madison County countered with a scoring drive of its own on the first possession. Quarterback Wade Fox capped a nine-play, 64-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to give MCHS a 7-6 lead.

The Mountaineers tried to catch Strasburg napping with on onside kick, but Strasburg recovered. The Rams capitalized on the short field as Roller rumbled 41 yards for a touchdown to regain the lead, 14-7 with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.

Roller found Walker Conrad on a 15-yard touchdown strike midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-7. The duo connected again just before halftime, this time with a 14-yard strike with 27 seconds left to build a 28-7 halftime lead.

People are also reading…

Madison County regained some momentum to start the second half when Wyatt Tompkins had a 30-yard scoop and score to cut the lead to 28-14.

That would be as close as the Mountaineers would get. Roller scored from 13 yards out to push the lead to 35-14 with 2:15 left in the third quarter. The senior quarterback tacked on a 15-yard run with 6:07 in the game to put the game out of reach.

Madison will hit the road Friday for a 7 p.m. game against Mecklenburg.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison falls to Clarke

Madison falls to Clarke

The Mountaineers’ quest for a fifth straight win came up short Friday night during a 28-14 loss to Bull Run District foe Clarke County at Eddie Dean Field.

Clark places at Regionals

Clark places at Regionals

On Monday, Sept. 26, two Madison County High School golfers traveled to Heritage Oaks Golf Course to participate in the Region B Golf Tourname…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert