Luray 49 - Madison 7

Madison falls to Luray

Brady Jenkins rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead Luray to a 49-7 victory over visiting Madison County in the regular season finale for both teams. Caison Bryant added a pair of touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Luray scored on its opening possession to put the Mountaineers in an early hole. Madison County (6-4) responded later in the first quarter when Wade Fox punched it in for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

It was all Bulldogs from there.

Luray scored 42 unanswered points to win going away. They led 36-7 at halftime and then added two more scores in the final 24 minutes.

The teams will square off again next week in the Region 2B playoffs. Number seven Madison will take on number two Luray on the road Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

