Madison falls to Clarke

The Mountaineers’ quest for a fifth straight win came up short Friday night during a 28-14 loss to Bull Run District foe Clarke County at Eddie Dean Field. The Eagles scored three rushing touchdowns and held off a late charge from Madison County (4-2, 1-2) in a showdown of district foes.

Dakota Townsend scored from 41 yards out in the first quarter and Christopher LeBlanc added a pair of field goals to put Clarke County in front 13-0 at halftime. Matthew Sipe added another score on the ground to open the second half as the Eagles stretched the lead to 20-0.

Madison County tried to make a game of it late. Demetrius Walker, who finished with 123 yards on the ground, rumbled in from seven yards out for the first score of the game. Quarterback Wade Fox added the two-point conversion to trim the lead to 20-8.

The Mountaineers’ defense made its presence felt on the ensuing drive as Wyatt Tompkins had a scoop and score to cut the lead to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter.

The comeback would end there, as Clarke County sealed the deal with another rushing touchdown.

The Mountaineers will visit Strasburg Friday for a 7 p.m. game.