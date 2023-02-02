Madison’s Silas Carter shrugged off any pain he felt from the receiving end of an illegal body slam.

It happened at Clarke County High last Tuesday when Madison faced Clarke in the last of each team’s three matches on the night.

Wrestling in the 165-pound weight class, Carter and his opponent, Camden McCarty, squared off in a match where both wrestlers looked to exert some gritty physicality.

McCarty’s zeal led him over the edge early. He corralled Carter and tossed him to the mat but did so with an illegal slam. He was penalized one point, and Carter led 1-0.

McCarty soon dialed it back enough to score a takedown to lead 2-1.

Carter escaped his clutches and tied the match at 2-2, but McCarty scored another takedown and the first period ended with him holding a 4-2 lead.

Carter had choice and deferred to McCarty, who chose bottom. Looking for a reversal to increase his lead, McCarty was surprised when Carter turned up the heat and McCarty to his back for an electrifying when by fall at the 3:14 mark.

Thanks to Carter’s resiliency and perseverance, coupled with teammate Keith Gerhard (157) who thwarted Clarke’s Cannon Long from winning by fall, the Mountaineers eked out a win by one point, 42-41.

Still, the Eagles acquitted themselves well.

Though they forfeited matches in six of the 14 bouts, the Eagles dominated the eight contested matches and lost only to Carter.

And all seven of Clarke’s wins were by fall.

Before Madison and Clarke collided in the night’s finale, Madison opened with a narrow loss to East Hardy High (WV), 41-39, and bounced back with a shutout win over Rappahannock County, 77-0.

On the night, Carter, and teammates Joel Bishop (126), Aaron Fincham (175) and Tucker Dodson (285) all went 3-0.

All three of Carter’s wins were by fall.

Here are Madison’s team scores and highlights from its first two matches:

East Hardy 41, Madison County 39. This one was as even on the mat as it was on the scoreboard.

The Cougars and Mountaineers battled head-to-head in 12 bouts which resulted in an even, 6-6, split; plus, each team traded a forfeit.

For Madison, Bishop (126), Gerhard (157), Carter (165), Dodson (285) and Hunter Watson (106) all won by fall while JJ Lamb (132) won a hard-fought decision, 10-8, over a relentless Kristian Bouserman.

Madison County 77, Rappahannock County 0.

The Panthers are hardly a threat to their prey with so many vacancies in their lineup.

They forfeited eight bouts and there was one double forfeit which left only five bouts to settle on the mat. The Mountaineers made it a perfect sweep behind Hunter Dallas (144), Justin Sloan (150), Carter (165) and Dodson (285) who all pinned their Panther opponents, and Matthew Sacra (190) won by technical fall, 24-9. After Tuesday’s quad at Clarke, Madison was scheduled to compete in a tri-match on Thursday at Buffalo Gap High, but that event was re-scheduled for yesterday (Wednesday) which marked the end of the regular season. The post season begins this Saturday with the Bull Run District Tournament at Central-Woodstock.