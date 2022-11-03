Madison beats East Rock

Madison County secured its first six-win season since 2016 Friday night with a thrilling 25-24 home victory over East Rockingham at Eddie Dean Field.

James Lamb booted the game-winning field goal in the final two minutes to give the Mountaineers their first lead of the game. The defense solidified the victory when William Dickey recovered a fumble on East Rockingham’s final drive.

It was a back-and-forth game in the first half, as both teams traded scorer for the first 24 minutes of play.

QB Wade Fox ran for a three-yard touchdown and Billy Acton hauled in a 46-yard touchdown strike to tie the game at 14-14 midway through the first half. Demetrius Walker then broke off a 58-yard touchdown run and Fox added the two-point conversion to give Madison County (6-3) a 22-21 halftime lead. Wyatt Tompkins had an interception for the Mountaineers to stall East Rockingham’s final drive of the first half.

East Rockingham kicked a field goal on its first drive of the first half, but the Mountaineers defense held them off the scoreboard for the remainder of the half before Lamb’s game-winning kick.

The Mountaineers will visit the Luray Bulldogs Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.