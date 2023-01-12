Inaugural Coach Sacra Classic held

He wrestled with passion. Maybe even to the point of fury, but with natural inclination.

At last Saturday’s first annual “Coach Sacra Classic,” Madison’s junior wrestler Matthew Sacra went full throttle and finished unbeaten at 5-0 on the day.

After him, teammates Shawn Curtis, JJ Lamb and Hunter Dallas all posted 4-1 records.

The 12-team event represented the team’s first home matches this season, and the fans came out in support.

Team-wise, Strasburg claimed the championship trophy after a perfect, 5-0, performance. Orange County claimed the runner-up trophy with a 4-1 record, including a win by criteria over Eastern View, and Courtland claimed the other trophy for a separate division.

Madison finished at 3-2 with wins over Meridian (formerly George Mason), 62-18, Charlottesville, 43-42 (criteria), and William Monroe, 72-24. Madison lost to Orange County, 48-30, and to Harrisonburg, 42-33.

The extra home fans made a difference.

“We wrestled with the home crowd,” said Sacra. “I wanted to show them what’s up [on the mat].”

And, deep down, there had to be some longing to excel when he thought about the event for which it is named. The “Coach Sacra Classic” was named after Matthew Sacra’s father, the late Michael Scott “Mike” Sacra, the longtime educator and coach in Madison who died last December 26. His death left widow, wife Carrie, and their two sons, Jacob, and Matthew.

Carrie of course was there, as was Jacob who visited from East Carolina University where he plays football. They were joined by Mike’s only sibling, his sister Michelle and her husband, Joey Barnes. His parents, ever faithful to the team, Buck and Barbara Sacra, were in attendance, as was Mike’s aunt, Anne Yowell, and Hilda and Barry Schriver, an aunt and uncle, and a cousin, Robbie Sacra. They cheered for the Mountaineers and watched the young Sacra pull off the feat despite wrestling up in weight.

Ordinarily, the team’s starting wrestler in the 190-pound weight class, Sacra served the team well up a division at 215 pounds. He pinned four of his opponents and claimed one forfeit.

Here are Madison’s results and highlights from each of its five matches:

Orange County 48,

Madison County 30

The Hornets stung the Mountaineers by winning nine of the 11 contested bouts.

Madison had winners with Lamb (132) who pinned Gage Raines (1:49), and Dallas (144) won in thrilling fashion when he overcame a 9-1 deficit to defeat Kaleb Faust. Dallas scored a takedown at the start of the second period and was soon able to turn Faust to his back for the win at the 2:35 mark.

Madison County 62, Meridian 18

The Mountaineers doubled up the Mustangs, 6-3, in the contested bouts. Of those, Lamb (132) likely recorded the most thrilling. Trailing his opponent, Grayson Kusic, 6-2, going into the second period of their bout, Lamb stormed back with a reversal and then used a cradle maneuver to score three back points. After breaking the hold, Lamb went back to it and this time Kusic was trapped to his back for the fall at 1:49.

Sacra (215), Hunter Watson (113), Dallas (144) and Silas Carter (175) all won by fall and Keith Gerhard (165) by technical fall.

Harrisonburg 42, Madison County 33

The Blue Streaks edged the Mountaineers, 6-5, head-to-head.

Madison’s Joel Bishop bumped up from 126 pounds to compete at 132 and won an electrifying win over his opponent, Samuel Katykhin.

Bishop, on the verge of being stuck on his back, reversed control and turned Katykhin to his back for the fall in just 0:32, which caused the partisan crowd to erupt.

The bump up continued with Lamb, up from 132 to 138. Though he gave up an early takedown to Karim Mahaman, Lamb found his rhythm late in the first period and outworked Mahaman. Lamb scored a takedown and turned Mahaman to his back. The referee signaled the fall as the buzzer sounded.

Dallas (144) won by fall, Curtis (190) claimed a win by regular decision, 11-7, and Sacra tossed his opponent to the mat and to his back for a win by first-period fall.

Madison County 43, Charlottesville 42 (criteria)

Tied 36-36 with just two bouts remaining, the Black Knights took the lead when Berren Dreier (106) pinned Gavin Smith to make if 42-36.

But Charlottesville had a vacancy in the next and last bout, and Watson (113) claimed the forfeit to send the official to the rule book to determine a winner.

Down the list, the criterion for “least amount of forfeits” determined the winner. Madison had one, Charlottesville had two. Winner: Madison County.

Moral of the story? It is best to fill a full team.

Head-to-head, the Black Knights edged the Mountaineers 6-5.

Madison had winners in Bishop (126), Gerhard (165), Carter (175), Curtis (190), and Sacra (215), all by fall.

Madison County 72, William Monroe 24.

This match marked the second meeting between the two rivals this season. Earlier, on December 6, Madison won 54-28, but Monroe took solace in knowing that the team went 5-2 in the contested bouts.

Once again, opposing wrestlers went head-to-head in seven bouts, but this time Madison claimed the edge, 4-3.

The biggest, literally and figuratively, came at heavyweight.

Madison’s Tucker Dodson reversed his opponent, D’aisa Moore, and turned him to his back for the win by pin at 1:28.

The victory marked Dodson’s first-ever varsity win not a forfeit.

Understandably, he beamed with some delight.

“It feels amazing,” said Dodson of the win. “I’ll definitely work even harder now.”

His teammates, Bishop (126), Sacra (215) and Smith (106) all won by fall as well.

This week, the Mountaineers were scheduled to host a tri-match Wednesday at which time the team would recognize its seniors and dedicate the wrestling room to Coach Mike Sacra. This weekend, the team travels to Buffalo Gap High to compete in the “Bison Invitational.”