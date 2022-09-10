Golfers oust Strasburg, East Rockingham

The play of the day came when Madison Junior Cai Clark drove his ball 345 yards to the side of the eighth green where the ball hit the cart path and landed into the back of a spectator’s golf cart. Clark went ahead to par the hole after previously scoring a birdie on hole seven. Clark scored low for the day with a one over par for a 36. Senior Colton Haney posted a 39 while sophomore Sean Rupard posted a 46. Junior Beau Crouthamel added a 57 while newcomer to golf, freshman Gage Shifflett scored a 58. Low scorer for East Rockingham was Chase Clem with a 39 and for Strasburg with a 40 was Tinleigh Rusher. Madison was set to face Clarke County Tuesday and will play Central Woodstock Sept. 14. The district tournament will be played Sept. 19 at Heritage Oakes Golf Club with the regional tournament following on Sept. 26 at the same club.