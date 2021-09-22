Girls earn first team win of the season

The Mountaineer cross country teams competed in a regular season tri meet at Strasburg against East Rockingham and the home team Strasburg this past week. The girls team came away with its first team win on the year finishing with the winning low score of 33. East Rock finished second with 41 and Strasburg third with 45. Kate McLearen (20:09) and Abby Patterson (21:47) continue to run well finishing first and second overall to the lead the Lady Mountaineers. The team gladly welcomed the return of sophomore Courtney Weakley (23:45) who had been out for a couple of weeks; she finished 5th overall. Rounding out Madison’s top scoring five on the day were Destini Ruffner and Delaney Cruey.