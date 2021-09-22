Girls earn first team win of the season

The Mountaineer cross country teams competed in a regular season tri meet at Strasburg against East Rockingham and the home team Strasburg this past week. The girls team came away with its first team win on the year finishing with the winning low score of 33. East Rock finished second with 41 and Strasburg third with 45. Kate McLearen (20:09) and Abby Patterson (21:47) continue to run well finishing first and second overall to the lead the Lady Mountaineers. The team gladly welcomed the return of sophomore Courtney Weakley (23:45) who had been out for a couple of weeks; she finished 5th overall. Rounding out Madison’s top scoring five on the day were Destini Ruffner and Delaney Cruey.
The boy’s team finished second scoring 38 behind team winner East Rockingham who posted the low score of 19. The home team Strasburg did have enough runners to post a score. East Rock’s George Austin won the race with a stellar time of 17:11. Madison’s top runner of the day, Troy Miller was third in 19:24, followed closely by his teammate Scout Foskett in fourth with a 19:34. Freshman Aiden Griffin (9th, 20:24), Nate Herrman (10th, 20:29), and Erwin Carter (12th, 21:28) were the scoring top five for Madison on the day. Despite finishing second as team, many season 5k PR’s (personal records) were set indicating the team is improving each week.
The Mountaineer XC teams will be competing this week on Saturday at the Generals XC Invitational in New Market.