Football season gets underway with Saturday game

After more than a year of pandemic related delays, the Mountaineers took the field Saturday afternoon, taking on the Eagles.

The game marked a rough start for Madison, with 24 of the team’s 33 plays yielding zero or negative yardage. Clarke County was the victor, winning 58-0.

Still, the Madison team was able to take the field, something that is a highlight considering last year some wondered if high school football would even take place.

The Mountaineers are scheduled to visit Page Saturday for a noon game.

Other fall sports, including volleyball, were expected to get underway this week. For updated schedules,ticket information and more, visit https://madisoncounty.rschoolteams.com.