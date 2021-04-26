Cross country team finishes second at regionals

The Bull Run District Champions raced well again as a team on the familiar and tough New Market Battlefield course, but came up just three points of securing the Championship finishing second to Luray. The Mountaineers were led by Mitchell Dyer (19:53) who finished fifth with All-Region honors. Freshman Troy Miller (19:54) finished sixth just behind his teammate also earning All-Region honors. Senior Isaiah Batman also made the All-Region list finishing in 12th at 20:36. Luke Beeler (17th) and Scout Fosket (24th) rounded out Madison’s top scoring five on the day. Seniors Jose Hidalgo (28th) de la Cruz and Austin Hamilton (29th) competed well to help the team secure the important runner-up position. The second place finish allowed the boys to qualify for the VHSL Division 2 State Meet in Salem on April 22.