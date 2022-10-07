Clark places at Regionals

On Monday, Sept. 26, two Madison County High School golfers traveled to Heritage Oaks Golf Course to participate in the Region B Golf Tournament. Previously, the team as a whole did not qualify; however, Cai Clark who posted a 79 in district play and senior Colton Haney, an 88, both qualified to move on to the regional tournament. Under wind gusts of 20-25 miles per hour, Clark finished with an 81, outscoring all of the opponents by at least six stokes, to win low scorer for the tournament and move onto the state tournament which will be held Monday, Oct. 10 at Old Mill Golf Resort.