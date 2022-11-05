Williamson for school board

My name is Julius T. Williamson Jr., and I am a candidate for Madison County School Board. I have been a resident of Madison County for over 60 years; MCHS Alumni class of ‘71. I obtained my Masters in Counseling Education from James Madison University in 1981. I began my educational career in the Madison County School system, as a short and long term substitute. I then moved to the Mental Health Field, where I served for over 30 years. The later part of my career included mentoring with the Multi Disciplinary Team, in Madison County.

My wife and I live in the Brightwood area, where we raised our four children, and now enjoy our sixteen grandchildren. Throughout the years we have enjoyed supporting our children and grandchildren and their many activities involving the Madison Public Schools.

I believe that quality education of children is second only to them being safe, in and out of school. Having teachers in the schools that are highly qualified in multiple areas while being supported by administrators and the school board is the best way to achieve both of these extremely important things.

All of my adult life, I have been involved in mentorship programs, I have learned the value of both being mentored and providing mentorship. I believe that providing mentorship starting at the School Board is necessary to make Madison County Schools great. I plan to add my support to the current Madison County School Board as it continues to provide mental health support to students and staff. This will encourage better class performance, SOL scores and reduce distraction in the classroom.

Parental involvement is key and necessary for the success of students. Ideally parents and teachers would be unified in goals for students. Transparent communication is necessary for parents, students, staff and school board. The school board needs to provide clear guidelines for education and students need to know the basis for their future educational success, is provided.

It will be an honor and privilege to serve on the Madison County School Board. I would like to work alongside parents, students and staff, please vote for me, above all else please vote. A soft voice is more powerful than a loud noise.

Julius Williamson, Madison