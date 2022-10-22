Why not vote for Spanberger?

I’ve heard Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for the 7th Congressional District, which now happily includes Madison, speak several times. I’ve read about her approach to governing. I know what she thinks and has done about current issues. My only question is, why would anyone not vote for her?

She represents her district in the way districts should be represented – by being present all over, talking to people seemingly tirelessly, and by taking the concerns from those she has heard from to Washington. She’s an able spokeswoman for the rights of women, for farmers, for rural people who need broadband, for seniors, for people who affordable access to medical care, including prescriptions.

But she is also aware that rights have to be protected on all sides. The nonpartisan Lugar Center ranked her as the most bipartisan member of Virginia’s congressional delegation. No one who sees the bumper stickers on my very old car would think of me as bipartisan. But right now that is what our government needs if it is to actually work for us. The poles are too far apart. We need people who are thinking in terms of what can actually be acceptable to the most voters. (Also, people who don’t have to check with what is all right with a former president before they take a position, but that’s another, probably profane, letter.)

An example: she has said that many gun owners understand the need to “close loopholes and prevent arms from being misused by criminals and those with mental health issues.” Too often, any move to do anything on this hot-button issue is met with no, absolutely not, don’t touch our guns, they’re trying to take away our guns! Polls have shown that Americans support rational handling of gun laws, but it will take bipartisanship to move past the recent very modest step taken on this topic.

Spanberger knows about guns from her career as a CIA case officer, working to collect intelligence at home and abroad to keep our country safe. But she also knows about guns from the unthinkably dire recurring headlines, and like the rest of us has observed the damage done by lawmakers who vote only to keep the donations coming.

Abigail Spanberger has been an active, hard-working representative who has made her mark on the national scene with the introduction and support of rational, successful legislation. She is what our district needs, and what the country needs.

Kathleen Hoffman, Reva