What do you care about? What really matters to your life and that of those about whom you care?

I picked seven: Faith, Family, Friends, Firearms, Freer Market Economy, Future (for ALL Virginia who choose to participate in the process) and Freedom for my "cares".

The "freedom for what?" you might ask.

. To learn and earn in an atmosphere of historical reality;

. To have reasonable privacy

. To choose

. To speak freely (and respectfully)

. To have expectation to safety via Constitutional rights and responsibilities

. To believe as one believes guided by truth (scientific and

religious)

. To see American dollars grow in a secure bank of one's choosing, not shrink

To achieve this, we need Republican control of the State Senate - keeping what we have and adding a few more. Words are fine - but actions are better and more telling, and one among many possible actions is voting.

If you support Republicans, please vote in the May 6th "firehouse caucus" from 10-4 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road (the main street), Culpeper. It's the beginning of keeping the Rs we have in the State Senate, to be followed by primaries and concluding with the General Election on November 7th (plus the 45 days of "open voting season" preceding it and the absentee voting availability).

This is why I'm supporting Bryce Reeves for State Senate. He checks all the boxes and adds both experience and leadership skills/roles.

Note: The caucus was chosen as our method of nomination for our State Senate (District 28) candidate instead of a primary. Republicans are frugal. This costs the taxpayers zero dollars (as opposed to a primary which would have cost Madison alone an estimated $15,000 coming from all Virginia taxpayers (which would have cost well in excess of $100,000 to choose our Republican candidate to the State Senate)). All workers, organizers, staffers are volunteers. If you wish to contribute toward this cost-effective process, a voluntary (as in your choice, requested, not required) donation of $10 (or more if you're feeling really enthusiastic about saving Virginians money and restoring freedom to at least its historical place - if not beyond) is being suggested.

Hope to see you at the polls Saturday, May 6th.

Kim Smith, Brightwood