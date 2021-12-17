We can prevent deaths from COVID 19

All too often recently, I have heard the tale of somebody’s family member or friend, who was hospitalized and died with COVID-19. Many of these people were in their 50s or younger; doubtless some left spouses and children behind. The one consistent line in each sad tale: they were unvaccinated.

The latest numbers are painfully clear. In the last three months, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties) has counted 62 deaths from COVID-19. In the same time period, Loudoun County, which has more than double our population, has counted 17. Why are our residents dying from COVID at a rate many times higher than those in Loudoun?

Yes, on average, the people in Loudoun County may be slightly younger and rather wealthier than those south of Route 50, but this does not explain why we have about eight times Loudoun’s COVID death rate. The answer is in plain sight. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 33% of the population 5 and older is unvaccinated—not even one shot—and in Loudoun that number is only 18%. We have nearly double Loudoun’s share of unvaccinated people. This is allowing the disease to spread and find those most vulnerable, and we are paying a very dear price for it. COVID will cause empty chairs at Christmas dinner this year, dear ones missing from festive gatherings, and families suffering the loss of spouse, parent, and livelihood. Experience proves that most COVID deaths can be prevented with vaccination, yet people continue to refuse it. As a physician, and as a Christian, this breaks my heart.