Watching the Criglersville issue

I am watching with interest the Criglersville issue. I have two great-granddaughters who live next door to the proposed development. You only have to be in their yard when kids are playing in the school yard to know how sound reverberates off that large brick wall of the building. Imagine bands playing and 50 or more folks jumping in a pool a stones throw away.

However, the real issue here is the lack of foresight by the county in letting this building deteriorate over the years and then selling it for $25,000 to a developer who will triple the population of the town every weekend and during the week all spring through fall.

This building needs a grant writer. Look at George Washington Carver School in Rapidan being renovated by Culpeper County to house a small business development center, agricultural research center and trades center soon to add a community kitchen for other classes. Surely Madison County can afford a grant writer so the children of the county can have a brighter future. Arts and music could be taught there also.

I met a woman recently who told me she raised $1 million for the Little Washington Fire Department through grant writing. She told me there is money out there in grants to do this renovation. Someone at your paper should be looking into alternatives to inform the community of what is actually available to them for saving this resource. It is a resource and this developer plans on making a lot of money off the location and in the process he will change the entire atmosphere of this small village of folks.

Meanwhile, is it true he is after historic designation in order to get the grants he needs to do the renovation? He needs five years to do this and the town will have to put up with this? Does he also need the flood plain changed? Who gets designated flood plain changes made for them? Does his contract actually say that the county shall help him is this regard? Who are they elected to represent ?

I worked for 17 years on getting the Hazel River in Culpeper recognized as the wonderful resource it is to the communities it flows through. The Robinson needs this protection also. Venues of this size and disruptiveness need large areas of land in order to protect the environment around it.

My granddaughter and her dear family are a great asset to Madison County and they are getting a lesson right now in community involvement and how folks can come together over important issues and the values we all want to live by.

As a paper dedicated to informing folks I sure hope you are giving voice to those most affected by this rezoning to industrial. Why not start a campaign to raise money for further education facilities for Madison County kids?

Sally Mello, Rixeyville