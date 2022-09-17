Yet another man, a Minnesota congressman, has been speaking out on the need to ban abortion. Something about freedom of choice resulting in making the U.S. like China, which unsuccessfully tried a one child per couple policy that he felt had amounted to genocide.

The availability of abortion is not about limiting births, but about timing the births in a way that gives both mother and child the best chance to live their best lives.

I am old enough to remember when abortions were illegal, pre-Roe v. Wade, and even contraception was hard to come by. I came to adulthood knowing that if I wanted to marry someone I loved and raise a family, I would have little control over what happened in my life afterward. The odds were good that at some point I would have to choose between continuing a career and staying home with a child. The idea that one day medical advancement would permit this to be thoughtfully balanced and timed never entered my head.

The congressman declared that in the face of inflation and high gas prices, abortion is a minor issue that shouldn’t influence voting very much. He is obviously wrong. That women are unhappy and politically motivated by the notion of returning to fear, uncertainty and limits on their choices and lives should come as no surprise. Women now of reproductive age have not experienced the loss of control over who will make one of the biggest decisions of their lives for them.

It is wrong to expect them to hand over their life planning to the likes of a man who thinks he and his ilk should be making the calls, and figures women don’t care much anyway. To quote a current activist organization, vote forward!

Not backward.

Kathleen Hoffman

Reva