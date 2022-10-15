 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vital choices

It’s vital that we make the right choice in the upcoming election. The saying, “elections have consequences,” has never been more true than today. The election of Joe Biden, and the Democratic congress, including Abigail Spanberger, has had a disastrous effect on the United States. Our economy is in the tank with rising inflation, a tumbling stock market, and the cost of everything going up. All of these spell disaster for those of us on fixed incomes. I have watched my investments go down for almost two years. A very depressing outlook We became energy independent because of the policies of the Trump Administration. But with just a stroke of his pen, Biden canceled the pipeline, and executed policies to impede drilling and oil, natural gas, and coal production. Because of his misguided policies and mistakes in foreign policy, our country has become a laughing stock around the world. I see crime out of control in many of our cities because police departments have been reduced, defunded and degraded. Attorney General Garland has chosen not to enforce or incarcerate some criminals, especially for those rioting and destroying businesses. Illegal immigration is at an all-time high with the border-states being overrun. Part of what has made America great is our welcoming of legal immigrants. Historically known as “the great melting pot,” our country has been built by diverse cultures and ethnicities coming together. No one knows this better than Yesli Vega, our Republican candidate, running to replace Abigail Spanberger. Yesli’s parents came to America fleeing a civil war in El Salvador, and they are a great example of the fulfillment of the American dream. As a military wife, mother, and law enforcement officer, Yesli knows the struggles that Virginia families are facing due to inflation, crime, and the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration. By voting 100% with the Biden agenda, Representative Spanberger demonstrates that her loyalty lies with the Democratic politics and not with the voters of the 7th District. Yesli is a strong conservative Republican who vows to defend our values, our principles and our freedoms. She vows to serve the people of our district with dignity and honor.

Yes, elections have consequences. The choice is between Abigail Spanberger and Yesli Vega, and the differences between the two are dramatic. Spanberger represents the status quo and the failed policies of the Biden Administration. Yesli Vega is a breath of fresh air, a conscientious and loyal patriot who loves her country. Choose wisely--- for me the choice is clear. I will cast my vote for Yesli Vega and hope you will also.

Ginny Pegelow, Etlan

