 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trump's defense

  • 0
Opinion

Trump’s defense…

1. The FBI planted those documents at Mar-a-Lago.

2. The people at the National Archives are radical leftists.

3. I declassified those documents [the FBI planted] simply by thinking it.

He hasn’t yet shot a man on Fifth Avenue, but he has done far worse and … he was right, his base is hanging with him.

Remember, over 70 million people voted for Trump in 2020. I wonder how many would vote for him now? And when will the people who support him see that the Fifth Avenue remark was an insult to their character?

Frank Dixon, Madison

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us here in Virginia with early in person voting beginning on Friday, Sept. 23. We have choices to make at the national…

Martz for school board

Martz for school board

Recently I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Greg Martz. Greg is a candidate for the Madison County School Board. I was impressed wit…

Love your neighbor?

Love your neighbor?

Who would steal a "Love Your Neighbor" sign? Within a week after I placed one at the end of my driveway, it disappeared. The second one was go…

On the upcoming elections

On the upcoming elections

I never thought that I was the brightest bulb in the pack, never the advanced placement student, but I always had some commonsense and I did l…

Signboard not a parking fix

Signboard not a parking fix

More than a year ago some citizens complained about vehicles parked on Main Street, blocking visibility for the driveway next to the gun store…

Vote forward, not backward

Vote forward, not backward

Yet another man, a Minnesota congressman, has been speaking out on the need to ban abortion. Something about freedom of choice resulting in ma…

Election about values

Election about values

The election of 2022 is about many things, yet really only one – values. What do we in Madison hold dear? What do we want our lives to be like…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert