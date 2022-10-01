Trump’s defense…

1. The FBI planted those documents at Mar-a-Lago.

2. The people at the National Archives are radical leftists.

3. I declassified those documents [the FBI planted] simply by thinking it.

He hasn’t yet shot a man on Fifth Avenue, but he has done far worse and … he was right, his base is hanging with him.

Remember, over 70 million people voted for Trump in 2020. I wonder how many would vote for him now? And when will the people who support him see that the Fifth Avenue remark was an insult to their character?

Frank Dixon, Madison