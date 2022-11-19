 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

To the school board

  • 0
Opinion

As a Madison County citizen concerned for all citizens of our beloved county, especially our children; and as a Madison County taxpayer…I am compelled to write to you.

I am grateful for the board members' service and count it a privilege to support them in prayer, especially now, with the issue of sexually explicit books in our school libraries. I know that damage can be done spiritually, morally and psychologically by sexually explicit material presented to our developing youth. As adults, we know that students can be very

curious and capable of finding these things on their own. But, I suggest we don’t make it available to them in the school libraries. As a taxpayer I do not want hard earned tax dollars used to purchase books that will harm our children. As adults we are to help them!

I urge the board to be strong and courageous to remove any/all books that are obviously sexually inappropriate because they cannot even be read publicly without causing discomfort and embarrassment.

People are also reading…

I planned to attend this month’s general session meeting. However, I will be out of town. I would love to meet/talk with board members at some point.

Priscilla Flory, Madison

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dismayed by results

Dismayed by results

I am sad and dismayed that Yesli Vega lost. Far, far superior to Ms. Spamburger. I am heartened that Greg Martz won the school board seat.

"Offensive" text?

"Offensive" text?

Did anyone notice that two letters to the editor from Jim Smith and Donald Davis, published on Oct. 27, were almost identical, word for word, paragraph by paragraph?

Parade Dec. 2

Parade Dec. 2

Madison Tourism along with the Madison Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Christmas Parade.

110322-mad-lte-Wingate_merged

110322-mad-lte-Wingate_merged

At recent school board meetings and in the paper, some Madison citizens have made the astonishing decision to defend sexually obscene content in schools.

MESA here to help

MESA here to help

MESA has been in Madison County for 40 years, providing assistance to our community with food insecurity through its food pantry, vouchers for bill payment and purchases, and a thrift shop with clothing, household goods, and furniture.

Eagle to not print next week

We were recently alerted that due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we will not print next week. This is a change from years’ past, but rest assure…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert