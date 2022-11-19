To the school board

As a Madison County citizen concerned for all citizens of our beloved county, especially our children; and as a Madison County taxpayer…I am compelled to write to you.

I am grateful for the board members' service and count it a privilege to support them in prayer, especially now, with the issue of sexually explicit books in our school libraries. I know that damage can be done spiritually, morally and psychologically by sexually explicit material presented to our developing youth. As adults, we know that students can be very

curious and capable of finding these things on their own. But, I suggest we don’t make it available to them in the school libraries. As a taxpayer I do not want hard earned tax dollars used to purchase books that will harm our children. As adults we are to help them!

I urge the board to be strong and courageous to remove any/all books that are obviously sexually inappropriate because they cannot even be read publicly without causing discomfort and embarrassment.

I planned to attend this month’s general session meeting. However, I will be out of town. I would love to meet/talk with board members at some point.

Priscilla Flory, Madison