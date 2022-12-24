 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The neighbors we are thankful for year round

Opinion

We moved to Madison county in 1987. I think it was around then that our Mennonite neighbors started to come sing carols at Christmas time.

First they came on wagons pulled by tractors and now they arrive in several vans.

Our children and grandchildren (and now a great granddaughter) wait for their arrival, looking outside every few minutes. They start singing as they walk to the front of the house and gather around. They range from toddlers to seniors. They sing traditional Christmas songs we all remember so well from our childhoods. After several songs we invite them in for cookies and cider, with hellos, a big thank you and Merry Christmas to all. Then they are on their way to the next neighbor to spread their cheer.

A few years ago we got a call asking if it was ok for them to come. What? Someone complained? Not sure, but we are just thankful, here in Aroda, that we have these great neighbors who think enough of us to take time out from their busy holiday season and spread the cheer.

The Boykin family, Aroda

